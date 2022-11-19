RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

See the unprecedented decision the Algerian government arrived at to combat climate change

Chinedu Okafor
Traffic-congestion in Algeria
Traffic-congestion in Algeria
  • The Algerian government has placed a ban on the importation of diesel-powered cars.
  • This decision was made to reduce the country’s carbon emissions.
  • 2 years ago a similar directive from the government caused some challenges in the country. 

The Algerian government has placed a ban on diesel-powered cars.

Recommended articles

In an unprecedented move to mitigate climate change, the Algerian government has placed an importation ban on all diesel-powered cars.

By law, car dealers are only allowed to make provisions for electric cars moving forward. According to the BBC, Algerian car dealers “local car manufacturers are now required by law to start producing at least one range of electric vehicles if they've been trading for five years or more.”

This ban is coming shortly after the 27th Conference of Parties(COP27), which was held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, and came to a close yesterday.

The country continues to show dedication in reducing its carbon footprint, as this is hardly the only time this idea has been implemented.

2 years ago, the Algerian government placed a ban on the importation of assembly line kits, which spurred the prosecution of a number of prominent business owners, charged with fraud and money laundry.

The ban had inevitably created a scarcity of cars and said scarcity caused prices of cars to surge in price.

The report by the BBC also noted that “at the last count in 2019, World Bank data listed Algeria's carbon dioxide emissions per capita at 3.98 metric tons. That's almost half of South Africa's 7.51 metric tons per capita, but both countries are eclipsed by the US whose carbon dioxide emissions are an estimated 14.67 metric tons per capita.”

These figures demonstrate Algeria’s commitment to fighting the effects of climate change. Algeria currently has 6.5m licensed vehicles, according to the latest data from the office for national statistics.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Liverpool legend Gerrard lands new job following Aston Villa sack

Liverpool legend Gerrard lands new job following Aston Villa sack

The Bajau people spend most of their lives underwater, here's how they survive

The Bajau people spend most of their lives underwater, here's how they survive

Mother of 2 tortures 11-year-old maid to d*ath in Jos over masturbation

Mother of 2 tortures 11-year-old maid to d*ath in Jos over masturbation

Olamide signs new artist Senth Music to YBNL Records

Olamide signs new artist Senth Music to YBNL Records

'He needs to find himself another club'- Mourinho speaks after Roma's draw against Sassuolo

'He needs to find himself another club'- Mourinho speaks after Roma's draw against Sassuolo

Errant soldier kills humanitarian worker, colleague before he was gunned down

Errant soldier kills humanitarian worker, colleague before he was gunned down

African Games Champion, Raymond Ekevwo and four other Nigerian athletes face imprisonment over ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ in US

African Games Champion, Raymond Ekevwo and four other Nigerian athletes face imprisonment over ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ in US

Pandemonium in UNILAG as 100 level student slumps and dies

Pandemonium in UNILAG as 100 level student slumps and dies

20 things learned from Netflix's FIFA Uncovered documentary

20 things learned from Netflix's FIFA Uncovered documentary

Trending

Naira-Dollar

See the reason why the Nigerian Naira dropped from N900/$1 to N680/$1 in just a few days

Inside billionaire Bill Gates’ trip to Nairobi

Inside billionaire Bill Gates’ trip to Nairobi

Crowded street in Lagos

Top 10 African cities with the highest population

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will explain what happened to Nakia and T'Challa's relationship after the events of the first movie.

Lupita Nyong'o says it was a 'gift' to be able to speak Spanish in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'