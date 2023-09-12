See the security project set to be unveiled today by the West African bloc; ECOWAS

- ECOWAS unveils a Joint Platform for Advancing Cybersecurity in West Africa, focusing on regional cyber diplomacy, safeguarding critical infrastructure, combatting cybercrime, and upholding data sovereignty.
- Following the platform's launch, a two-day workshop on confidence-building measures (CBM) for regional collaboration is set to highlight the importance of CBMs in enhancing cyber resilience within the region.
- The initiative comes at a time when ECOWAS faces internal tensions, including calls for democratic leadership in Niger and strained economic relations.
A Joint Platform for enhancing Cybersecurity in West Africa will be unveiled by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) today on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, in Nigeria's capital city, Abuja. This notification was posted on Monday to the website and social media accounts of the West African bloc.