See the impressive portfolio of the World Bank’s new African regional director

The World Bank has appointed Mr. Nathan Belete as the new country director for Malawi, Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

According to the World Bank, “the position of country director was created as part of a Bank-wide reorganization implemented on Oct. 1, 1972. The country director reports to the regional vice president and is responsible for executing sector and project work in one or more assigned countries. They and staff such as resident mission representatives manage the Bank’s relationship with borrowing member countries.”

The new director, Mr. Belete, will be based in the capital city of Tanzania, Dar es Salaam, where he will oversee a portfolio of about $12.5 billion in total commitments for the four countries.

Mr. Nathan Belete is an Ethiopian national and a development professional with over 25 years of work experience across Africa, East Asia, and South Asia.

Prior to his new role, he was previously the World Bank’s country director for Cabo Verde, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania, and Senegal, based in Dakar, and before that he managed the World Bank’s Food and Agriculture Global Practice in the East Asia and Pacific Region, based in Vietnam, from 2014 to 2019.

The aforementioned role was preceded by his job as the sector manager for the World Bank’s Sustainable Development Department in Indonesia.