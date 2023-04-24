The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

See reason why Zimbabwe's 2023 GDP’s growth projection went from 3.8% to 6%

Chinedu Okafor
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe
  • Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has stated that Zimbabwe's GDP growth prediction of 3.8% is an underestimate, and growth should be closer to 6%, citing improved agricultural performance and increased electricity availability. 
  • The government expects to harvest 2.3 million tonnes of maize this year, a 58% increase from the previous season, due to favorable rainfall. 
  • Despite the general election this year, the government aims to minimize excessive expenditure and maintain the entire budget deficit at 1.5% of GDP, the same as predicted in November.

Due to improved electricity availability and excellent agricultural performance, Zimbabwe's GDP might expand by 6% this year, above the prior prediction of 3.8% growth, according to Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

“We are saying 3.8% growth is an underestimate. The growth should be higher than that and close to 6%,” according to Ncube, the increase should be greater than that and near to 6%.

This Monday, the government said in a cabinet statement that it anticipated harvesting 2.3 million tonnes of maize this year, a 58% increase from the previous season due to favorable rainfall.

“What we mainly did this week was to recognise the strong recovery in the agricultural sector where we have seen 54% growth, at least in the grains sub-sector. We are seeing a 35% growth in the non-food sector,” the finance minister added.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the minister, increased output at the Kariba hydropower facility and the Hwange coal plant should contribute to increased electricity supply.

Given this year's general election, he minimized the possibility of excessive government expenditure and stated that the goal remained for the entire budget deficit to be 1.5% of GDP, the same as predicted in November.

Back in December, the International Monetary Fund noted that Zimbabwe's real GDP growth is expected to slow to about 3.5% from 8.5% a year prior.

The bank cited multiple shocks such as a surge in inflation, erratic rainfall and electricity shortages as factors that may continue to weigh on Zimbabwe’s growth prospects. According to Ncube back in October, 2022, Zimbabwe was negotiating how to pay off its debts to international financial institutions with the World Bank and IMF.

"The IMF mission notes the authorities' efforts to stabilize the local foreign exchange market and lower inflation," it pointed to the quick tightening of monetary policy, more flexibility in official exchange rates, and a conservative budgetary approach.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, there is still a lot of uncertainty, and the IMF stated that the economic outlook would rely on how important policies are implemented and how external shocks develop.

Zimbabwe has more than $10 billion in external debt, the most of which is in arrears, and has experienced periods of hyperinflation during the previous 15 years. As a result, it hasn't gotten assistance from financial institutions like the IMF and World Bank in more than 20 years.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 countries with the most public holidays

5 countries with the most public holidays

Top 10 African cities with the fastest-growing millionaire population

Top 10 African cities with the fastest-growing millionaire population

5 facts about caesarean section you probably didn't know

5 facts about caesarean section you probably didn't know

South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya, and Morocco hold over 50% of Africa's private wealth

South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya, and Morocco hold over 50% of Africa's private wealth

Top 10 African cities with the highest cost of living

Top 10 African cities with the highest cost of living

Ilorin student slumps, dies while receiving lecture on eve of matriculation

Ilorin student slumps, dies while receiving lecture on eve of matriculation

Mayhem in Adamawa as REC illegally declares Binani governor-elect

Mayhem in Adamawa as REC illegally declares Binani governor-elect

FG accuse Obi, Datti of committing treason

FG accuse Obi, Datti of committing treason

Air Tanzania and Kenya Airways initiate a new partnership

Air Tanzania and Kenya Airways initiate a new partnership

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Duoala, Cameroon

Top 10 African cities with the highest cost of living

Kigali, Rwanda

Top 10 African cities with the fastest-growing millionaire population

Zambian Kwacha and USD

'The dollar is killing us,' Zambians lament as government attempts to restructure debt

Dar es Salaam

See reason why Tanzania is set to overtake Kenya as East Africa’s second largest economy