ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

See Kenya’s plan to reduce the high cost of fuel in the country after it removed subsidy a few months back

Chinedu Okafor
Moses Kuria
Moses Kuria
  • The Kenyan government is looking to reduce fuel cost.
  • This is coming months after President William Ruto ordered the removal of fuel subsidies in Kenya.
  • The country’s petroleum ministry is planning on using the Office of Tax Simplification (OTS) framework to cut down the cost of energy. 

Kenya, like a number of Sub-Saharan African countries in 2022, has been dealing with a steadily increasing cost of living. This of course comes with an increased cost for energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In September, reports showed that Kenya’s fuel price reached an all time high, as the president of the country, William Ruto ordered the removal of fuel subsidies.

The president noted that the addition of fuel subsidies had a counterproductive effect on the economy at large. Read the story here.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) currently set the retail price of a liter of petrol at Sh177.30 in Nairobi, Diesel Sh162 and kerosene at Sh145.94. These prices are a Shilling less than the prices set in October. Also the prices would remain as is till the 14th of December, 2022.

Following the inaugural National Petroleum Conference at the Safari park hotel, which had the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry's Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, and stakeholders in the petroleum industry, in attendance, it was revealed that the government has started taking steps in cutting down the country’s outrageous fuel price.

Moses Kuria emphasized the importance of the petroleum industry in Kenya and disclosed that the ministry will use the Office of Tax Simplification (OTS) framework to help bring down the cost.

The OTS framework was created to present advice to the Chancellor on the simplification of the tax system, either at the Chancellor’s request or of its own accord.

“We are collaborating with other business partners to transition into the era of fuel cost reductions within the updated OTS framework,” Kuria said.

Kuria also noted that the ministry promotes investments in the upstream sector which involves the process of exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas.

He stated; “I challenge stakeholders in the petroleum industry to make the upstream value chain as active as it is downstream.”

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu impregnated my mother in 1994 - Delta man claims he's gov's son

Sanwo-Olu impregnated my mother in 1994 - Delta man claims he's gov's son

Fake soldier arrested at Burma Camp while trying to fly military plane to Tamale

Fake soldier arrested at Burma Camp while trying to fly military plane to Tamale

Davido reportedly set to perform at World Cup closing ceremony

Davido reportedly set to perform at World Cup closing ceremony

12 Nigerian celebrities and who they are supporting in the 2023 presidential elections [Pulse List]

12 Nigerian celebrities and who they are supporting in the 2023 presidential elections [Pulse List]

Labour Party’s women leader assassinated in Kaduna State

Labour Party’s women leader assassinated in Kaduna State

How to get your crush without shooting your shot

How to get your crush without shooting your shot

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Burna Boy set to drop documentary for single, 'Whiskey'

Burna Boy set to drop documentary for single, 'Whiskey'

Celine Dion discloses battle with rare neurological disorder, postpones European tour

Celine Dion discloses battle with rare neurological disorder, postpones European tour

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote the richest man in Africa just got richer

Buhari-World-Bank

It would take Nigeria 300 years to build world class infrastructures according to the World Bank

Samia Suluhu Hassan, Tanzania's President, before a meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, not pictured, in the Vice President's Ceremonial Office in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, April 15, 2022. Photographer: Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images

See reason Tanzanian president cancelled the country’s Independence Day celebrations

Zanzibar Blue economy

Zanzibar’s blue economy set to provide 9000 jobs with over 180 projects