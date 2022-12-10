See how Kenya aims to becoming the tech capital of Africa

For context, around 90% of Africa’s tech investments are won by four countries and Kenya just happens to be one of them alongside Nigeria, South Africa and Egypt.

The country is very keen on adopting tech solutions and exploring the possibilities within the field, and that's why Kenya has become one of Africa’s tech hotspots.

As a result, even the Kenyan government is getting in on the act. The current administration recently announced that the country would be digitizing its government records, and would be done as early as 2027.

The Cabinet Secretary of the ICT and Digital Economy, Eliud Owalo made the announcement, noting that the government would digitize all its records in the next 5 years.

He also noted during the launch of the innovation exhibition at KICC, Nairobi, that the Kenyan government was working to transform the country into a world-class society and Africa's digital capital.

"The government is investing in the necessary institutions and infrastructure, while also creating enabling policy, legal and regulatory frameworks," Owalo said.

He revealed that the Ministry of ICT has so far digitized 350 government services and processes, and over the next six months, the number will increase to 5,000, which will include digitizing the Cabinet.

In addition this project is open to local and international partners.

"We will be looking forward to Public-Private-Partnerships in the ICT and innovation spaces to address all issues within the tech and innovation ecosystem, including training, talent development, placement and creation of digital jobs," the cabinet secretary said.

This project also touted the expansion of the national fiber optic network by 100,000 km. Owalo stated that the ministry had begun providing government-funded Internet to the public, through state-funded hotspots, and by 2027 they expect to achieve 25,000 of the same.