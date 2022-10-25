RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

See how Botswana is planning to replace Russia in the energy market

Chinedu Okafor
  • Botswana is looking to explore a coal-to-liquid energy project.
  • The country is seeking investment for a $2.5 billion plant to produce synthetic fuels from coal.
  • It would also initiate a national energy usage study from the 1st of November.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, there has been a massive gap in the global energy sector.

Russia’s supply of liquefied gas to European nations hit a roadblock following the escalation of the Russia/Ukraine conflict. Since then, other energy suppliers have had to ramp up production.

African oil producers are no exception, actively participating in this rat race. Ideas of exploration of liquified gas have become prevalent in the conversation surrounding Africa’s energy sector.

The South African nation of Botswana is the latest country to throw its name in this hat. The country is seeking to secure funding partners for a $2.5 billion plant to produce synthetic fuels from coal.

Botswana is the world’s second-largest producer of diamonds, and it plans to add energy to its list of valuable exports by increasing its energy mix to almost 40% renewables by 2036.

For around a decade now, Botswana has been looking into the possibility of tapping into its extensive coal resources to produce fuels. The Botswanan government hopes to replicate South Africa’s coal-to-liquids technology.

The Botswanan minister of minerals and energy disclosed in an interview that since Russia invaded Ukraine, Europe has extended its search for energy in Africa. He said “Look at Europe, who are sending vessels coming down to Africa to get coal. There’s no moving away just like that.”

However, the western continent has remained hesitant in funding energy programs that have to do with fossil fuels. Instead, they emphasize the importance of cleaner energy alternatives.

As a result, African oil producers have begun considering the exploration of said cleaner energy sources, while maximizing their current explorations.

“You have to balance between cleaner technologies, between ensuring that the carbon emissions are reduced but it can’t just be a clean sweep,” Moagi said.

The minister during the interview also noted that while seeking investors for the coal-to-liquids project, the Botswanan government is set to initiate a national energy usage study from the 1st of November, 2022. to identify areas off-grid renewable energy sources, such as solar and biogas.

