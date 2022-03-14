Safaricom signs 5-year infrastructure lease agreement with Ethiopian Electric Power

Business Insider Africa understands that this is Safaricom's first infrastructure deal in Ethiopia. The deal was signed over the weekend between the CEO of Safaricom Ethiopia Mr Anwar Soussa, and the CEO of Ethiopian Electric Power Mr Ashebir Balcha.

READ: Consortium led by Safaricom wins Ethiopian mobile licence

Following this agreement, Safaricom will now share dark fibre optic infrastructure with the state-owned power utility company. Mr Soussa expressed gratitude to Ethiopia's willingness to collaborate in this aspect, promising that it would be a win-win arrangement for all parties involved.

“We are grateful for the spirit of cooperation from EEP on the win-win partnership to support our contributions to the digital transformation of Ethiopia. Such infrastructure sharing agreements will enable us to fulfil our commitment to transform Ethiopian lives for a digital future and contribute to efforts being made to the phased operation launch,” local media quoted Mr Soussa to have said.

On his part, the CEO of Ethiopian Electric Power, Mr Balcha, agreed that the deal would lay the foundation for both companies to work together.

As you may well know, Safaricom is set to become the first privately-owned telecommunication company to operate in the Horn of African country. Its only competitor for now would be Ethio Telecom, an Ethiopian state-owned telco.

Recall that late last month, Safaricom had unveiled its first data centre in Addis Ababa ahead of its anticipated launch. Business Insider Africa reported that the data centre cost the company $100 million and was constructed by in China by Huawei and Nokia. The company said plans are underway to construct two more data centres in the next five years.