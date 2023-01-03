Reputation Poll International announces '100 Most Reputable Africans' in 2023

The list, compiled by Reputation Poll International (RPI), a leading reputation management and public relations consultancy firm, recognises individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective fields and have built a strong reputation.

This year's list features a diverse group of individuals from various sectors, including politics, business, entertainment, and human rights advocay. Some of the notable names listed in the business category include Kenya's Amina Chawahir Mohamed; South Africa's Bonang Mohale, Chancellor at the University of the Free State and Professor at Johannesburg Business School; and Cameroon's Njoya Tiku, Manager of the UNDP Regional Office in West and Central Africa, Egypt's Naguib Onsi Sawiris, chairman of Weather Investments's parent company; Ghana's Sir Samuel Esson Jonah, chancellor of the University of Cape Coast and executive chairman of Jonah Capital; South Africa's Carol Bouwer; Nigeria's Dr Dauda Lawal, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Credent Capital and Advisory.

The list also features several influential women, including Ghana's Afua Kyei (the Chief Financial Officer at the Bank of England, where she leads the Finance Directorate).

The 100 Most Reputable Africans list is a meaningful way to recognise and celebrate the achievements of individuals making a positive impact in Africa and worldwide. These individuals serve as role models and inspire others to follow in their footsteps.

In addition to their professional accomplishments, many of the individuals on the list are also known for their human rights and advocacy efforts. For example, Martha K. Koome, Chief Justice of Kenya, and Nigeria's Aisha Yesufu were both featured in this category.

Overall, the 100 Most Reputable Africans list is a testament to the strength and resilience of the African continent. It highlights the achievements of individuals who are working to improve the lives of others and make a positive impact on the world. The list is an inspiration to all Africans and a reminder of the many talented and accomplished individuals making a difference in the world.

Below is the list of the 100 Most Reputable people in Africa in alphabetical order