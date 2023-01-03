Reputation Poll International announces '100 Most Reputable Africans' in 2023

The list, compiled by Reputation Poll International (RPI), a leading reputation management and public relations consultancy firm, recognises individuals who have made significant contributions to their respective fields and have built a strong reputation.
This year's list features a diverse group of individuals from various sectors, including politics, business, entertainment, and human rights advocay. Some of the notable names listed in the business category include Kenya's Amina Chawahir Mohamed; South Africa's Bonang Mohale, Chancellor at the University of the Free State and Professor at Johannesburg Business School; and Cameroon's Njoya Tiku, Manager of the UNDP Regional Office in West and Central Africa, Egypt's Naguib Onsi Sawiris, chairman of Weather Investments's parent company; Ghana's Sir Samuel Esson Jonah, chancellor of the University of Cape Coast and executive chairman of Jonah Capital; South Africa's Carol Bouwer; Nigeria's Dr Dauda Lawal, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Credent Capital and Advisory.
The list also features several influential women, including Ghana's Afua Kyei (the Chief Financial Officer at the Bank of England, where she leads the Finance Directorate).
The 100 Most Reputable Africans list is a meaningful way to recognise and celebrate the achievements of individuals making a positive impact in Africa and worldwide. These individuals serve as role models and inspire others to follow in their footsteps.
In addition to their professional accomplishments, many of the individuals on the list are also known for their human rights and advocacy efforts. For example, Martha K. Koome, Chief Justice of Kenya, and Nigeria's Aisha Yesufu were both featured in this category.
Overall, the 100 Most Reputable Africans list is a testament to the strength and resilience of the African continent. It highlights the achievements of individuals who are working to improve the lives of others and make a positive impact on the world. The list is an inspiration to all Africans and a reminder of the many talented and accomplished individuals making a difference in the world.
Below is the list of the 100 Most Reputable people in Africa in alphabetical order
- Abdulrazak Gurnah FRSL || British Author and Professor
- Afua Kyei || Chief Financial Officer at Bank of England
- Agnes Matilda Kalibab || President of Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA)
- Aisha Yesufu || Human Rights Advocate
- Amani Abou-Zeid (H.E) || Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, African Union Commission
- Amina Chawahir Mohamed Jibril || Deputy Executive Director, UNEP
- Arunma Oteh || Economist and Financial Manager
- Basita Michael (Esq) || President of the Sierra Leone Bar Association
- Bibata Ganemtore Nabaloum || Head of Association for Promotion of Women and Children (APEE)
- Bibi Ameenah Firdaus Gurib || Fellow of the African Academy Of Sciences
- Birama Sidibé || Former Vice President Of the Islamic Bank of Development
- Bolaji Akinremi (Amb.) || Director of Economy Trade & Investment , Ministry of Foreign Affairs
- Carol Bouwer || CEO, Carol Bouwer Productions
- Carolyn Steyn || Founder, 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day
- Chantal Moussokoura Fanny (Sen.) || Senator for Folon District
- Clare Akamanzi || CEO, Rwanda Development Board (RDB)
- Conrad Mbewe (Pastor) || Author and Pastor at Kabwata Baptist Church
- Cosmas Maduka || Founder and Chairman of the Coscharis Group
- Coumba D. Sow || Representative at UN Food and Agriculture Organization
- Dag Heward-Mills (Bishop) || Founder and Bishop of the Lighthouse Chapel International
- Danai Jekesai Guirira ||Actress
- Dauda Lawal (Dr.) || Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Credent Capital and Advisory Ltd
- David Olaniyi Oyedepo (Bishop) || Founder and General Overseer at Living Faith Church Worldwide (LFCW)
- Denis Mukwege || Founder and Head of the Panzi Hospital
- Edi Mūe Gathegi || Actor
- Edward Kobina Enninful OBE || Editor in Chief, British Vogue
- Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (H.E) || Former President of Liberia
- Enoch Adeboye (Pastor) || General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)
- Eric Yirenkyi Danquah || Founding Director, The West Africa Centre for crop Improvement (WACCI)
- Fatoumatta Njai || Representative of ECOWAS
- Fitsum Assefa Adela || Leader, FDRE Minister of Planning and Development
- Goodluck Ebele Azikwe Jonathan (H.E GCFR, GCON) || Former President of Nigeria
- Helena Ndume (Dr.) || Head of Opthalmology, Windheok Central Hospital
- Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang || Chancellor of the Women’s University in Africa
- Jennifer Douglas (Dr.) || Founder and President, Gede Foundation
- Jonathan Fonati Koffa || Deputy Speaker Liberia
- Joaquim Alberto Chissano || Former President of Mozambique
- Joseph-Achille Mbembe || Author, Philosopher, and Lecturer
- Joyce Msuya || Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator at the UN
- Judy Dlamini || Chancellor at the University of Witwatersand
- Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella (Alhaji, Dr.) || Former Director-General of UNIDO
- Kanya King, CBE || CEO, Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards
- Ken Kwaku || Honorary Consular of Ghana to Tanzania
- Kofi Tutu Agyare || Managing Partner at Nubuke Investments
- Lazarus Chakwera (H.E) || President of Malawi
- Leruo Tshekedi Molotlegi || 36th Kgosi (king) of the royal Bafokeng Nation
- Leymah Gbowee || Peace Activist
- Leïla Slimani || Author and Journalist
- Lia Tadesse || Minister of Health in Ethiopia
- Lindiwe Mazibuko || Executive Director of Apolitical Academy
- Lucy Quist || MD, Morgan Stanley Ghana
- Lydia Heather Mudhari || Honorary Consul for Zimbabwe in Scotland
- Marieme Jamme || Philanthropist and Businesswoman
- Maritza Peña Rosabal || Former Minister of Education in Cape Verde
- Martha Karau (Hon.) || Leader of the NARC Kenya political party
- Martha K. Koome (Hon. Chief Justice EGH) ||Chief Justice of Kenya
- Martin Kimani || Kenyan Diplomat
- Mike Jocktan || Founder of Ministries Christ Revealed to Nations and Renovons Port-Gentil
- Mogoeng Thomas Reetsang Mogoeng || Former Chief Justice of South Africa
- Mohamed Moustapha Malick Fall || Regional Director at UNICEF for Eastern and Southern Africa
- Mohamed Mustafa ElBaradei || Egyptian Lawyer and Diplomat
- Mohammed “Mo” Ibrahim || Founder and Chairman of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation
- Monica Geingos || First Lady of Namibia
- Monique Ilboudo || Author and Human Rights Advocate
- Mthuli Ncube || Former Finance Minister of Zimbabwe
- Naguib Onsi Sawiris || CEO of Orascom Telecom Holding
- Nelson Makamo || Visual Artist
- N’Gunu Tiny || Founder and CEO, The Emerald Group
- Nicholas F. Oppenheimer || Businessman
- Nj Ajuk || Author, Founder, and CEO of Centurion Law Group
- Njoya Tiku || Manager of the UNDP Regional Office in West and Central Africa
- Nonkululeko Nyembezi-Heita || CEO of Dutch Mining Group
- Ogiame Atuwatse III || 21st Olu of Warri
- Olaniyi Olatunji Nelson || International Development Professional
- Patrick Ngugi Njoroge || Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya
- Paul Enenche (Dr., Pastor) || Senior Pastor, The Dunamis International Gospel Centre
- Phuthi Mahanyelle || CEO of Naspers
- Ronald Ozzy Lamola || Minister of Justice and Correctional Services in South Africa
- Rosalia Martins-Hausiku || CEO Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund of Namibia
- Sadia Haji Samatar || Lead of the Parliament in Somalia
- Sahle-Work Zewde || President of Ethiopia
- Samuel Esson Jonah || Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast in Ghana
- Sheila Dinotshe Tlou || Nurse and Nursing Educator
- Soha Ali || Senior Counrty Representative of J.P Morgan Chase Bank for the Egypt Office
- Tembeka Nicholas Ngcukaitobi || Author, Lawyer, and Political Activist
- Thebe Ikalafeng || Founder and CEO of Brand Leadership Group
- Theresa Ayaode || Executive Director of Multiple Concepts Groups
- Tijjani Muhammad-Bande || The Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations
- Tuma Adama Gento- Kamara || Chairperson of the National Revenue Authority (NRA)
- Victoire Sidémého Dzidudu Dogbé Tomegah || Prime Minister of Togo
- Victor Ochen || Founder and Executive Director of African Youth Initiative Network (AYINET)
- Wally Adeyemo || Deputy Secretary of the United States Department of the Treasury
- Wanjiru Kamau-Rutenberg || Executive Director at Rise, a project by Schmidt
- WF Kumuyi (Pastor) || General Overseer of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry (DCLM)
- Wided Bouchamaoui || Leader of the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade, and Handicrafts
- Wilfried Mbappé || Football Coach and Agent
- William K. Ruto || President of Kenya
- Winnie Byanyima || Under-Secretary-General of the UN and Executive Director of UNAIDS
- Workneh Gebeyehu Negewo || Minister of Foreign Affairs in Ethiopia
- Zeinab Badawi || British Journalist and Television Presenter