RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

President Ruto's administration plans to earn less in order to do more

Chinedu Okafor
President William Ruto speaking in Parliament on September 29, 2022
President William Ruto speaking in Parliament on September 29, 2022
  • President Ruto suggested to his legislators to cut down government spending
  • He plans to use the surplus to mitigate his country’s current economic crises
  • He also requested that a supplementary budget be allocated to the judiciary and his Hustler’s scheme

President Ruto plans to cut down government spending, and allocate the surplus to his campaign promises.

Recommended articles

The newly elected president of Kenya told his legislators in his inaugural speech to his parliament on Thursday, that his administration is going to cut down on its operational cost, and spend only what is necessary.

He mentioned that his government would not borrow money for trivial reasons such as foreign trips and hefty allowances.

The president plans to chip away at the allowance each year until it gets to an accountable figure. He mentioned that the treasury is already working on how the financial year’s $27.4 billion budget can be reduced by at least $2.5 billion, a 10% cut.

“Next year, we will bring it further down so that we have a recurrent budget surplus by the third year.” He said to his parliamentary members.

This decision is a result of Kenya’s current economic state. The country is facing one of its worst inflations and Ruto seems adamant about reconstructing the economy.

Asides from the country’s rising inflation, Ruto’s decision to cut down on government spending is also due to other factors including the increase in youth unemployment and public debt. Kenya has a public debt of $70 billion, and its budget mostly covers debt obligations and recurrent expenditures.

Ruto’s Hustler scheme also aims to provide low-cost funds for entrepreneurs in the country. Surplus from trimming down government funds will also be allocated to this initiative. He asked the member of parliament to approve a budget of $414 million for the “Hustler Fund.”

“Access to affordable credit is like a magic formula. It makes a huge difference in the rate of business growth,” He said.

The President also asked the members of parliament to approve a supplementary budget for the government to allocate an extra $25 million to the Judiciary. He noted that more funds to the judiciary would help them attain autonomy.

However, some members of the MP opposed his idea of cutting down government spending, debating that the target is already as tight as it can get.

Junet Mohammed, an MP from the Azimio Coalition said, “I hope the Treasury will show us the items they want to cut from the budget because cutting the budget is like cutting off a body limb.”

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We're paying for every slight error - Inter boss Inzaghi cries out after losing to Mourinho-less Roma

"We're paying for every slight error" - Inter boss Inzaghi cries out after losing to Mourinho-less Roma

Ex-Super Eagles and Barcelona star Amuneke makes Iheanacho his first signing in Zambia

Ex-Super Eagles and Barcelona star Amuneke makes Iheanacho his first signing in Zambia

'Anikulapo' is Kunle Afolayan's peace offering [Pulse Movie Review]

'Anikulapo' is Kunle Afolayan's peace offering [Pulse Movie Review]

Best-dressed housemates at the last aso-ebi themed BBNaija Saturday night party

Best-dressed housemates at the last aso-ebi themed BBNaija Saturday night party

'This is a dark day for football' - Reactions as over 120 people die in Indonesia stadium riot

'This is a dark day for football' - Reactions as over 120 people die in Indonesia stadium riot

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly edging closer to buying second football club

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly edging closer to buying second football club

ASUU Strike: FG orders Vice Chancellors to reopen universities

ASUU Strike: FG orders Vice Chancellors to reopen universities

BBNaija 7: Now that I'm out I will... - Allysyn shares plans for romance with Hermes

BBNaija 7: Now that I'm out I will... - Allysyn shares plans for romance with Hermes

BBNaija 7: Groovy was acting all busy, Amaka didn’t blow me a kiss - Phyna laments

BBNaija 7: Groovy was acting all busy, Amaka didn’t blow me a kiss - Phyna laments

Trending

Dahomey warriors

5 controversial facts about Dahomey tribe depicted in 'The Woman King' movie

Emergency Response Africa in collaboration with Naveen Healthcare, Axocheck provides free health screening, CPR training In Lagos

Meet the 30 leading African startups in healthcare supply chains selected by Investing in Innovation (i3) for their new $7 million fund

Central Bank of Nigeria

The Central Bank of Nigeria has begun debiting the account of its defaulters

Digital Africa

10 African countries with the best digital quality of life index