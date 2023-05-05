Outrage in Zimbabwe as assets Robert Mugabe left for his daughter comes to light

Outrage has been expressed in the Southern African nation over the assets, which have been mentioned in the current divorce procedures between the younger Mugabe and her former airline pilot spouse Simba Chikore.

Nine years have passed since Mugabe, 33, and Chikore, 46, became spouses. Mugabe, though, filed for the annulment of their marriage early this year, alleging irreconcilable differences.

Should the Harare court allow the motion, Chikore, who is appealing the divorce, maintains that he is entitled to shared custody of the couple's three children and a portion of the assets they collectively accumulated.

ADVERTISEMENT

The long-running Zimbabwean ruler's family has amassed an enormous fortune, as revealed by the contentious divorce. According to court records obtained by Al Jazeera, the former president's family has a $80 million real estate portfolio.

Chikore also identified multiple vehicles as belonging to the family, including three Range Rovers and a $800,000 Rolls Royce. Fungai Chimwamurombe, Bona's attorney, provided the press with written confirmation of the properties' veracity.

In light of this incident, Zimbabweans expressed their outrage via social media this week over the appalling information about the riches of the Mugabe family.

Some even went as far as alleging with specific details how deep the scandal runs. “21 farms they own, what of the parents then? Looting par excellence! The liberation war was a waste of time if it birthed this system!” one Facebook user Eric Knight wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT