ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Operations for Elon Musk’s Starlink begins in Kenya, posing a threat to Safaricom and others

Chinedu Okafor
Illustration of SpaceX's Starlink network of satellites.Getty Images
Illustration of SpaceX's Starlink network of satellites.Getty Images
  • Starlink, founded by Elon Musk's SpaceX, launches satellite internet services in Kenya, intensifying competition with local providers like Safaricom, Jamii Telecommunications Limited, and Zuku. 
  • The multinational company aims to offer impressive download speeds of up to 250 Mbps and upload rates of up to 35 Mbps to Kenyan users. 
  • Starlink partners with local internet company Karibu Connect as its first authorized distributor in Kenya.

Starlink, a satellite internet provider founded by Elon Musk, has launched services in the Kenyan market, paving the way for more intense rivalry with regional rivals such as Safaricom, Jamii Telecommunications Limited, and Zuku.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

With a pledge to provide download speeds of up to 250 Mbps and upload rates of up to 35 Mbps, the multinational, which is a spinoff of Elon Musk's space technology company SpaceX, has also named local internet company Karibu Connect as its first authorized distributor in Kenya.

The purchase of a terminal to allow the connections will cost a Kenyan home user Ksh89,000 ($628) plus a Ksh3,100 ($21.88) delivery fee, while the monthly membership rate will be Ksh6,500 ($45.89). This information is shown in a notice that is posted on Starlink's website.

For commercial usage, however, the price of the gear will be Ksh349,106 ($2,465) plus Ksh7,500 for shipment, while Ksh13,572 ($95.81) each month is the cost of the subscription.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a spot check by Business Daily, a Kenyan business news publication, Starlink's fixed monthly cost is in the middle of that of other internet service providers.

For example, market leader Safaricom offers an 8 Mbps bronze fibre package for residential usage for Ksh2,999 ($21.17) per month, while a 20 Mbps silver bundle costs Ksh4,100 ($28.94).

Gold with 40 Mbps speed and Diamond with 100 Mbps speed are two Safaricom office-use packages available for Ksh6,299 ($44.47) and Ksh12,499 ($88.24), respectively.

While JTL charges Ksh5,250 ($37) per month for a 40 Mbps speed plan, Ksh10,500 ($74.13) for a 65 Mbps package, Ksh15,750 ($111.19) for a 90 Mbps package, and Ksh21,000 ($148.25) for a 140 Mbps package.

However, Starlink technology will provide services not supported by conventional terrestrial communications methods, enabling unmodified smartphones to connect to satellites in coverage-gap zones. The Starlink services will be designed for both fixed and mobile applications, and will include vehicle-mounted options for use while traveling as well as on boats and ships that operate both inland and offshore.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 10 African countries with the weakest currency exchange rates in 2023

Top 10 African countries with the weakest currency exchange rates in 2023

Akon describes Nigerians as the smartest people on earth

Akon describes Nigerians as the smartest people on earth

Anthrax outbreak in Nigeria and everything you need to know about the disease

Anthrax outbreak in Nigeria and everything you need to know about the disease

5 African countries with the ambition to eradicate AIDS completely

5 African countries with the ambition to eradicate AIDS completely

BBNaija's Chichi sues Phyna for ₦100 million over alleged defamation

BBNaija's Chichi sues Phyna for ₦100 million over alleged defamation

You should think twice before travelling to these 5 coldest countries

You should think twice before travelling to these 5 coldest countries

Nana Agradaa in tears as women's fellowship leader in her church snatches her husband

Nana Agradaa in tears as women's fellowship leader in her church snatches her husband

Ranked: The happiest countries in Africa in 2023

Ranked: The happiest countries in Africa in 2023

Here are 5 self-prescribed drugs that Nigerians overuse

Here are 5 self-prescribed drugs that Nigerians overuse

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The Blue Nile river passes through the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), near Guba in Ethiopia

Egypt and Ethiopia decide to settle their Nile River dispute following a decade of hostility

Top 10 African nations in 2023 with the weakest currency exchange rates

Top 10 African countries with the weakest currency exchange rates in 2023

Apple is set to change its pricing system in Nigeria, Tanzania, and Egypt

Apple is set to change its pricing system in Nigeria, Tanzania, and Egypt

The carbon credit markets have become key to the race to net zero.edg3D/Getty Images

From forests to funds: Tanzania’s Sh46.9 trillion carbon market set to experience a revolution