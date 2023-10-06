ADVERTISEMENT
NTIT and Treford Africa announces the 2nd edition of 'No Code Tech' summit

The summit offers a unique platform for professionals in these roles to learn, network, and contribute to the industry's continuous growth.
Building upon the resounding success of the inaugural summit in December 2022, the No-Code Tech Summit has become an annual hallmark event in Africa. It serves as a collaborative initiative between NTIT and Treford Africa, aiming to connect and inspire individuals working in the no-code tech space.

This year's theme, "Tech Nexus: Beyond the Line of Code," underscores the growing significance of non-coding roles in the tech ecosystem. The summit offers a unique platform for professionals in these roles to learn, network, and contribute to the industry's continuous growth.

The event promises a rich program that includes Speaker and Panel Sessions, Masterclasses, a Gala Dinner, and Awards.
The event promises a rich program that includes Speaker and Panel Sessions, Masterclasses, a Gala Dinner, and Awards.
The No-Code Tech Summit is expected to attract a diverse audience, including founders, professionals, executives, ecosystem enablers, associates, beginners, and individuals seeking to transition into non-technical roles. The event promises a rich program that includes Speaker and Panel Sessions, Masterclasses, a Gala Dinner, and Awards.

Whether you are a line manager, business analyst, designer, customer support professional, product manager, tech lawyer, project manager, or professional in any other non-technical role in tech, the No-Code Tech Summit welcomes all.

Be among the first to secure your Early Bird tickets here.

If you or your organisation are interested in supporting the No-Code Tech Summit through sponsorship or partnership, contact hello@nocodetechsummit.com

---

