NTIT and Treford Africa announces the 2nd edition of 'No Code Tech' summit

Building upon the resounding success of the inaugural summit in December 2022, the No-Code Tech Summit has become an annual hallmark event in Africa. It serves as a collaborative initiative between NTIT and Treford Africa, aiming to connect and inspire individuals working in the no-code tech space.

This year's theme, "Tech Nexus: Beyond the Line of Code," underscores the growing significance of non-coding roles in the tech ecosystem. The summit offers a unique platform for professionals in these roles to learn, network, and contribute to the industry's continuous growth.

The No-Code Tech Summit is expected to attract a diverse audience, including founders, professionals, executives, ecosystem enablers, associates, beginners, and individuals seeking to transition into non-technical roles. The event promises a rich program that includes Speaker and Panel Sessions, Masterclasses, a Gala Dinner, and Awards.

Whether you are a line manager, business analyst, designer, customer support professional, product manager, tech lawyer, project manager, or professional in any other non-technical role in tech, the No-Code Tech Summit welcomes all.

