Nigeria’s mobile money transactions surge by over 3000% in the first four months of 2022— report

According to data provided by the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), the number of telecommunication subscribers in the nation recorded a 13.98 per cent jump to (201.31 million) in the corresponding month of 2022 from (176.62 million) in April 2019. Similarly, the report noted that mobile devices drove payment in 2020, accounting for 43 per cent of total transactions in 2020, with 35 per cent of transactions carried out via USSD and 78 per cent of total transfer transactions.

The perceived growth in the volume of mobile money transactions in Nigeria also spurred the adoption of instant payment. According to the NIBSS, data from the mobile inter-scheme portal showed a significant increase in the value of mobile transactions started during the pandemic, which is consistent with its ‘Instant Payments – 2020 Annual Statistics’ report PUNCH reported.

“The mobile inter-scheme transaction portal showed that usage increased by 3,406.95 per cent from 4.36 million times to 152.99 million times,” the report stated.