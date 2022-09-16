RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Nigeria's internet penetration is at risk as the prices of smartphones continue to increase

Chinedu Okafor
smartphones
smartphones
  • Prices of smartphones are at an all-time high
  • This could potentially affect the goal of the Nigerian government to increase internet penetration from 44% to 70%
  • The committee of the National Broadband Plan has suggested plans to mitigate the risk 

A recent report has shown that there is a disparity between the prices of smartphones and the average income earned in Nigeria.

Recommended articles

The Alliance for Affordable Internet(A4A1) report showed that smartphones are no longer an easily affordable utility based on the monthly income of the average Nigerian receives. It listed Nigeria as one of the countries with the highest cost of smartphones.

According to the report, the cost of the cheapest smartphone in the country at N25,000 represents 37.46% of Nigerians’ average monthly income, while the global average is 20%.

The cheapest 4G smartphone in Nigeria currently sells for about N35,000, while the country’s minimum wage is N30,000. According to Nairametrics.

This new development affects the profit margins of local tech gadget merchants and market shares of phone companies.

Equally troubling, is the fact that this also affects the internet penetration goal of the country. Nigeria aims to ensure that 70% of its citizens have access to broadband internet by 2025. The rising cost of smartphones is sure to put a dent in this target.

In the National Broadband Plan (NBP 2020-2025), the federal government set a 70% broadband penetration target to establish high-speed internet access at speeds of 25 megabytes per second (Mbps) in cities and 10Mbps in rural areas for at least 140 million of its citizens.

With the high cost of quality smartphones, average Nigerians would have to settle for phones with less than impressive bandwidths. As of August, only 9 million of the 84 million internet users in the country had access to high-speed internet.

The committee of the National Broadband Plan released the following statement;

“Some of the factors identified as barriers to the low usage rate and adoption of broadband services include the high cost of services and access devices, low digital literacy, lack of local and relevant content, and poor perception of broadband value, amongst others. Effective utilization of broadband services requires the use of capable devices such as smartphones, tablets, PCs, etc. The cost of these devices is typically higher than what a large segment of the population can afford. "

“Given the above, the government needs to take steps to fast-track the adoption of broadband services and access devices by incentivizing local assembly of Smartphones with pioneer status and other waivers of duties, taxes, and levies – with a target of getting smartphones to Nigerians at below $25 by the year 2025. Adequate digital literacy programs should be embarked upon to enlighten every Nigerian on the relevance of broadband to their lives and day-to-day activities,” the committee said in the broadband plan.”

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija's Liquorose walks out of talent show after comedian mocked her failed relationship with Emmanuel

BBNaija's Liquorose walks out of talent show after comedian mocked her failed relationship with Emmanuel

'Some things he said in the song are lies' - Steflon Don reacts to Burna boy's hit song 'Last Last'

'Some things he said in the song are lies' - Steflon Don reacts to Burna boy's hit song 'Last Last'

Nigeria's Asake makes Apple Music history

Nigeria's Asake makes Apple Music history

BBNaija 7: Rachel calls Hermes out amid tears over movie date

BBNaija 7: Rachel calls Hermes out amid tears over movie date

Time and where to watch Nigeria vs Ghana CHAN qualifier

Time and where to watch Nigeria vs Ghana CHAN qualifier

AFRIMA unveils Nominee List for 2022 edition [See Full Nominee List]

AFRIMA unveils Nominee List for 2022 edition [See Full Nominee List]

Google Trends: Peter Obi drags audience attention with Beauty Tukura

Google Trends: Peter Obi drags audience attention with Beauty Tukura

Diamond The Body; shock as the rapper reveals she has slept with over 2000 people (WATCH)

Diamond The Body; shock as the rapper reveals she has slept with over 2000 people (WATCH)

Fashion Police: Chike's black skirt at the BBN live eviction show caught our attention

Fashion Police: Chike's black skirt at the BBN live eviction show caught our attention

Trending

Queen of England in Ghana

11 African countries that gained independence under Queen Elizabeth's Rule

Uju Anya

Anya’s tweet about the Queen of England exposes the lingering pain of colonialism [BI Africa Editor’s Opinion]

7 most expensive African countries based on inflation rates

Here's what you need to know about the cost of living crisis in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Rwanda, and S.A.

President William Ruto

Fact sheet: 5 unique promises president-elect Willam Ruto made to the Kenyans during the presidential elections campaign