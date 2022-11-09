RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Nigeria’s inflation rate is at 52% and not the 20.8% reported by the National Bureau of Statistics - Steve Hanke

Chinedu Okafor
Latest consumer price index report shows Nigeria's inflation rising to 15.63%
Latest consumer price index report shows Nigeria's inflation rising to 15.63%
  • Steve Hanke, a US Applied Economics professor has refuted the NBS’s inflation report. 
  • While the NBS claims the inflation rate is at 20.08%, Hanke argues that using the proper calculation, the interest rate is 52%. 
  • The difference in both figures is a result of different methodologies used by both parties. 

The National Bureau of Statistics recently reported that Nigeria’s inflation rate has increased to 20.8%, but this figure has been disproven.

Recommended articles

This news came as another demoralizing blow to business owners all across the country and spurred some panic amongst a few Nigerian economists.

However, as bad as that sounded, renowned American economist, and professor of Applied Economics at Johns Hopkins University has relayed some even worse news.

According to the professor, Nigeria’s interest rate is 52%, 21.92% more than what the National Bureau of Statistics had reported.

To arrive at this figure, Steve Hanke used several metrics, including high-frequency, free-market exchange-rate data in combination with Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) theory. This defers from the NBS methodology which accounts for only 740 items in its basket of goods used for creating the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

However, Hanke’s Inflation Dashboard contains price changes for everything bought and sold in Nigeria, not just those items in the NBS basket.

Hanke also took into account the rapidly depreciating Naira (Nigeria’s official currency) in his calculation.

According to Nairametrics, “The NBS calculates the official statistics by measuring the changes in the prices of items in the official basket (in local currency). The NBS also uses a sampling method to determine these prices.

The items in the official basket are then given weights and a price index is created. On the other hand, purchasing power parity is based on exchange rate data and price level differences between two countries. PPP avoids measurement errors and weighting issues common in official price indices.”

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Guys, here are 3 questions you should never ask a woman during s*x

Guys, here are 3 questions you should never ask a woman during s*x

The lack of attention to detail in Hermes' costume points to a larger issue among Nigerian fashionistas [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

The lack of attention to detail in Hermes' costume points to a larger issue among Nigerian fashionistas [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

7 of the worst performing currencies in Africa in 2022

7 of the worst performing currencies in Africa in 2022

Mohbad returns with new single, takes swipe at Naira Marley, Marlian Records

Mohbad returns with new single, takes swipe at Naira Marley, Marlian Records

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during s*x

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during s*x

AC Milan want Arsenal's Super Eagles hopeful to replace Olivier Giroud

AC Milan want Arsenal's Super Eagles hopeful to replace Olivier Giroud

5 reasons why sleeping naked must be a routine

5 reasons why sleeping naked must be a routine

BREAKING: Gov. Udom breaks silence on resignation as Atiku campaign chairman

BREAKING: Gov. Udom breaks silence on resignation as Atiku campaign chairman

VIDEO: This ridiculous goal by Benfica B goalkeeper could become 2022 Puskas winner

VIDEO: This ridiculous goal by Benfica B goalkeeper could become 2022 Puskas winner

Trending

Nigerian naira and US dollar

7 of the worst performing currencies in Africa in 2022

Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao.REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Meet Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, who started out working at a gas station and just announced he's buying his biggest competitor in the crypto world

Elon Musk sent Twitter staff a memo on Thursday confirming job cuts would be announced on Friday.Muhammed Selim Korkutata/Getty Images

A Twitter employee who's 8 months pregnant says she was locked out of her company laptop the night before mass layoffs were due to be announced

Benin Statues

See why African-Americans do not want stolen African treasures returned to Africa