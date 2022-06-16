As Nigeria's inflation rate accelerates to 17.71%, the World Bank warns millions could face extreme poverty

The report, which was seen by Business Insider Africa, noted that the increase was driven mainly by skyrocketing food and fuel prices, as influenced by the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Prior to the release of the CPI report, The World Bank had released a report on June 14 warning that Nigeria's high inflation problem could potentially plunge millions of Nigerians into extreme poverty.

In the report titled The Continuing Urgency of Business Unusual, the multilateral lender noted that although Nigeria's inflation problem predates the Ukrainian war, it has gotten worse since the war and is likely to deteriorate further. And this could, would in turn, plunge millions of Nigerians into extreme poverty before the end of 2022.

Bear in mind that Nigeria has one of the highest inflation rates in Africa and the world at large.

"Inflation in Nigeria, already one of the highest in the world before the war in Ukraine, is likely to increase further as a result of the rise in global fuel and food prices caused by the war. And that, the World Bank estimates, is likely to push an additional one million Nigerians into poverty by the end of 2022, on top of the 6 million Nigerians that were already predicted to fall into poverty this year because of the rise in prices, particularly food prices," the World Bank said.

Unfortunately, Nigeria's high inflation is at risk of being complicated by a series of other macroeconomic challenges, including fiscal pressures that could result from rising fuel subsidy costs; especially at a time when the country's oil output has declined significantly.

In order to avert these complications, the World Bank has called on the Nigerian Government to consider implementing a number of robust and holistic reforms as soon as possible. Some of the suggested reforms are: