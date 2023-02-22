Nigeria's inflation index outdated, says IMF

According to Vanguard, The IMF pointed out that the NBS's current index weights do not provide a true representative of expenditure patterns, and that using outdated weights could introduce a bias into the index presented by the NBS. The report also highlighted that an updated producer price index is currently being compiled, but the funding for the survey is uncertain. However, the second African Regional Technical Assistance Centre in West Africa is set to support Nigeria in the CPI update and improvement.

The NBS's most recent Consumer Price Index for January 2023 revealed that the headline inflation rate had risen to 21.82 per cent, a 6.22 percentage point increase from January 2022's rate of 15.60 per cent. The NBS cited the increase in the prices of food items such as bread and cereal, potatoes, yam and tuber, vegetables, meat, and rent as the primary reasons for the inflation.

The IMF's warning of an outdated index comes at a critical time for Nigeria, which is battling high inflation rates and a struggling economy. The country has been experiencing inflationary pressure for the past few years, with the inflation rate exceeding the Central Bank of Nigeria's target range of 6% to 9% for the past six years.

The IMF's report calls for an urgent need to update Nigeria's price statistics to ensure accurate representation and a better understanding of the country's economy. The report is expected to put pressure on the NBS to adopt new weights and baskets, which will give a more accurate picture of Nigeria's inflation rate.