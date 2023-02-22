ADVERTISEMENT
Nigeria's inflation index outdated, says IMF

Victor Oluwole
Nigeria's inflation rate accelerated to 17.71% in May 2022
  • IMF says Nigeria's inflation index weights and basket are extremely outdated and do not provide a true representative of expenditure patterns.
  • The weights are based on expenditures derived from the 2003/04 National Consumer Expenditure Survey, which is severely outdated and not representative of current expenditure patterns.
  • There is an ongoing effort to update the CPI using new weights from the 2018 National Household Livings Standards Survey.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised concerns about the inflation index of Nigeria, calling the weights and basket used by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) for the monthly consumer price index extremely outdated. In a report titled "Nigeria: 2022 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Nigeria," the IMF emphasized the need for the NBS to use new weights from the 2018 National Household Livings Standards instead of the 2003/04 National Consumer Expenditure Survey.

According to Vanguard, The IMF pointed out that the NBS's current index weights do not provide a true representative of expenditure patterns, and that using outdated weights could introduce a bias into the index presented by the NBS. The report also highlighted that an updated producer price index is currently being compiled, but the funding for the survey is uncertain. However, the second African Regional Technical Assistance Centre in West Africa is set to support Nigeria in the CPI update and improvement.

The NBS's most recent Consumer Price Index for January 2023 revealed that the headline inflation rate had risen to 21.82 per cent, a 6.22 percentage point increase from January 2022's rate of 15.60 per cent. The NBS cited the increase in the prices of food items such as bread and cereal, potatoes, yam and tuber, vegetables, meat, and rent as the primary reasons for the inflation.

The IMF's warning of an outdated index comes at a critical time for Nigeria, which is battling high inflation rates and a struggling economy. The country has been experiencing inflationary pressure for the past few years, with the inflation rate exceeding the Central Bank of Nigeria's target range of 6% to 9% for the past six years.

The IMF's report calls for an urgent need to update Nigeria's price statistics to ensure accurate representation and a better understanding of the country's economy. The report is expected to put pressure on the NBS to adopt new weights and baskets, which will give a more accurate picture of Nigeria's inflation rate.

This development underscores the importance of reliable and updated economic data in driving policy decisions and fostering economic growth. A more accurate and representative index will provide policymakers with the necessary data to make informed decisions about the country's economic policies, particularly on issues related to inflation and price stability. As such, stakeholders in the Nigerian economy will be keenly watching the response of the NBS to the IMF's call for an update to the country's inflation index.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

