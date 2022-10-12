RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Nigeria’s domestic credit soars to an all-time high, as the government continues to borrow money

Nigeria’s domestic credit currently sits at N61.1 trillion as of August 2022. The highest the country has ever experienced.

The domestic credit increased by 26% since the start of the year, adding an extra N12.4 trillion to the already alarming N48.7 trillion reported at the beginning of the year.

Fueled by the goal of growing the economy, the Nigerian government has been piling up on its debt for the last three years. The Nigerian government is convinced that the money it borrows both internally and externally can be used to speed up the development the country so desperately needs.

However, high inflation rates, an increased cost of living, and a growing interest rate would suggest otherwise.

The Nigerian economy saw an exponential increase in its credit as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), decided on a high-lending monetary policy, with the credence that the money lent to both the private and public would build the economy.

However, the apex bank is keener on the performance of the private sector, as its growth projections highlighted more promise with private businesses.

Fortunately, the private sector continues to thrive, giving the apex bank some measure of success with its high-lending monetary policy.

Regardless credit expansion is cited as a major reason for the country’s current inflation and interest rate.

Also, it is interesting to note that the public sector drove the growth in total credit to the economy of N12.4 trillion this year. Simply put, the public sector added more to the increasing domestic credit than the private sector which is performing better.

The public sector credit which includes borrowings from the states and federal government rose by a whopping N7.1 trillion this year alone representing a 51% rise this year.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
