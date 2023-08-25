ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian royal dignitaries, including four kings and a queen, expected to attend Museveni’s 50th wedding anniversary celebrations

Victor Oluwole
President Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni
President Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni
  • Top Nigerian dignitaries are attending President Museveni's 50th wedding anniversary celebrations in Uganda.
  • The event is scheduled for August 26th at their home in Ntungamo, with preparations already underway.
  • The anniversary will start with a church thanksgiving service and continue with a luncheon in Irenga, followed by prayers and hosting of guests at their country home.

Four Kings, a Queen, and investors from Nigeria have arrived in Uganda to attend the Golden Jubilee wedding anniversary celebrations for President Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni.

The event is set to take place on August 26th at their country home in Ntungamo.

The guests arrived at the invitation of His Excellency the President, and preparations for the event were already in high gear.

The Royal Families already in the country include His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi CFR, Ojaja II, the Ooni Of Ife Kingdom, Head Of Yoruba Race worldwide and co-chair, of the National Council Of Traditional Rulers Of Nigeria.

Her Regal Majesty, Olori Temitope Enitan Ogunwusi, Queen Of Ife Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo, the Alara Of Ilara Kingdom Lagos State, Nigeria, His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Adedokun Abolarin, the Orangun Of Oke-Ila, Osun State, Nigeria and His Royal Highness Prince Adegboyega Ogunwusi, the Sooko Laekun and Head Of The Princes Of Ife Kingdom are also present.

The anniversary will commence with a church thanksgiving service at St Mathew Cathedral Kyamate at 10 am, followed by a luncheon in Irenga.

According to Ms Museveni’s book, My Life’s Journey, President Museveni and Janet Museveni wedded on August 24th, 1974, in London at a small church in Turnham Green, London, United Kingdom, and later had their reception at Kensington Hilton Hotel in London, attended by only a few family members.

The couple will hold prayers to mark 50 years in marriage and after that host guests at their country home in Irenga Village in Kikoni Parish on Saturday.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

