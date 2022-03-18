RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

As energy cost skyrockets in Nigeria, manufacturers are warning of higher product prices and imminent job losses

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson
Nigerian manufacturers say high diesel cost could lead to job losses and higher product prices
Nigerian manufacturers say high diesel cost could lead to job losses and higher product prices
  • Nigerian manufacturers are worried that high diesel cost could lead to job losses and higher product prices.
  • Recently, the price of diesel in Nigeria had gone from $0.75 (N312) per litre in January to $1.92 (N800) in March.
  • The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria said “having a major cost element increasing by more than 100% is a cause of trouble”.

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) said its members might soon be forced to cut down jobs, reduce their operation and increase product prices, amid skyrocketing energy costs in the West African country.

Recommended articles

READ: 10 African countries with the highest petrol prices as of March 2022

Recently, the price of diesel in Nigeria had gone from $0.75 (N312) per litre in January to $1.92 (N800) in March; indicating a 100% increase. For a country like Nigeria where most factories are powered with diesel-fired generators, this has a huge cost implication.

This is the same argument that was made recently by MAN's Director-General Segun Ajayi-Kadir, when he spoke to TVC News on Monday. According to him, “having a major cost element increasing by more than 100% is a cause of trouble”.

The MAN DG also warned that the development could lead to some workers losing their jobs, even as prices of products are bound to go up.

READ: $350 billion is needed to expand electricity generation and distribution in Sub-Saharan Africa

Business Insider Africa understands that companies in Nigeria spend as much as 40% of their operating costs on diesel. No thanks to the country's epileptic power supply, companies must generate their own electricity to power their factories. Besides that, diesel also play an integral role in the shipment of goods and services, because the lorries and trucks that transport products to their points of sale rely on them.

It's important to note that prior to this time, Nigeria used to have one of the cheapest diesel prices in Africa. However, following the events in the past weeks, the country now possibly has one of the highest diesel prices on the continent, according to a Bloomberg observation.

READ: President Muhammadu Buhari apologises to Nigerians, offers explanations and makes promises in rare move

Meanwhile, diesel price is not the only energy cost that is going up in Nigeria. A previous report by Business Insider Africa highlighted how petrol price has also gone up, driven by a months-long scarcity of the commodity. Earlier this week, President Muhammadu Buhari had to apologise to Nigerians for the economic hardship caused by the energy crisis in the country, promising that his administration was working hard to proffer solution to the problem.

Note that Nigeria is Africa's largest crude oil producer, having recorded a daily average crude production of 1.27 million barrels.

READ: Here are 10 African countries with the largest crude oil production output in 2021

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 African countries with the highest petrol prices as of March 2022

10 African countries with the highest petrol prices as of March 2022

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Obiano's wife, Bianca Ojukwu fight at Soludo’s inauguration

Obiano's wife, Bianca Ojukwu fight at Soludo’s inauguration

'PSG na just Mbappe and 10 others' - Nigerians react as Karim Benzema leads 'Epic' Real Madrid comeback against PSG

'PSG na just Mbappe and 10 others' - Nigerians react as Karim Benzema leads 'Epic' Real Madrid comeback against PSG

Kanye West suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after Trevor Noah attack

Kanye West suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after Trevor Noah attack

RANKED: Top 10 African countries with the largest military personnel

RANKED: Top 10 African countries with the largest military personnel

Genevieve Nnaji shares disturbing post on Instagram

Genevieve Nnaji shares disturbing post on Instagram

'I'm not 30, I only have a big and strong body' - Isaac Success defends his age

'I'm not 30, I only have a big and strong body' - Isaac Success defends his age

Between Bianca Ojukwu and Obiano's wife, who actually slapped who?

Between Bianca Ojukwu and Obiano's wife, who actually slapped who?

Trending

10 African countries with the highest petrol prices as of March 2022

10 African countries with the highest petrol prices as of March 2022

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote

8 Ways Africans can make money in the export industry without exporting

8 Ways Africans can make money in the export industry without exporting

East Africans are reportedly going through tough economic times, as prices of essential goods skyrocket

Downtown Nairobi