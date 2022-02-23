Nigerian B2B marketplace TradeDepot acquires Accra-based Green Lion to accelerate expansion across Ghana

Ghana’s retail sector is valued at $24.4 billion and is expected to reach $33.16 billion by 2024, with SME retailers accounting for about 90 per cent of the market. TradeDepot already has active operations in Ghana, as well as its operations in Nigeria and South Africa, and this acquisition will expedite the delivery of its game-changing services to more cities to enable increased sales, higher margins and other value-added services for all parties across the retail value chain.

TradeDepot has built a network of leading consumer goods brands and SME retailers across Africa. It has also created a proprietary risk scoring engine that uses retailers’ purchase history, previous repayment performance and other related data points to predict their creditworthiness. Via its ShopTopUp platform, the company offers a broad range of consumer goods to SME retailers within its network and provides credit lines to enable these retailers to access inventory and pay in instalments as they sell on to their own customers.

Onyekachi Izukanne Co-founder & CEO of TradeDepot BI Africa

Commenting on the acquisition, Onyekachi Izukanne, CEO and co-founder of TradeDepot, said, “Ghana represents a significant market for consumer goods in Africa, and we are excited to bring the Green Lion team onboard to drive growth and prosperity for more retailers and distributors in the country. We look forward to deepening our relationship with the market and working with more partners to maximise the opportunities that abound in Ghana and beyond.”

Jorge de Rojas from Green Lion said, “We are delighted to be joining the TradeDepot family and continuing our work to help neighbourhood retailers across Africa thrive. It is an exciting time for B2B eCommerce in Africa, and we are thrilled by the opportunity to drive more value in the Ghanaian ecosystem and all over the continent.”

TradeDepot will take on all existing Green Lion Africa relationships and assets in Ghana. The Green Lion team will also be joining TradeDepot to support the mission to build the future of retail and make food and supplies more accessible and affordable for even the most remote consumers on the continent.