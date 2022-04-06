Nigeria urges its largest gas company to stop lagging behind and start taking advantage of opportunity presented by Europe's gas crisis

Nigeria's Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Silva, said in a statement that the NLNG could contribute significantly towards easing Europe's gas burden, if only other producers of liquified natural gas are allowed to supply their own feedstock.

The Minister therefore urged the stakeholders of the NLNG to do everything possible to help the European Union meet its energy needs, as the region continues to make efforts to drastically reduce its dependence on Russian gas.

Do note that Nigeria NLG Ltd is a joint venture between the aforementioned oil companies (i.e., Total Energies, Shell, etc) and the state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation.

According to Bloomberg, the NLNG has standing contracts to supply gas to Spain, Portugal, France and Belgium. However, the company currently produces about 70% of its installed capacity of 22 million tons per annum. What this means, therefore, is that the company is unable to produce enough LNG to meet local demands and export to Europe.

Recall that Nigeria is the largest crude oil producer in Africa, with an average daily production output of 1.27 million barrels. Unfortunately, the country's estimated 200 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves are hardly exploited, even as huge volumes are flared in the course of crude exploration.