RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

MTN Group emerges first African company on the metaverse

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson
MTN Group emerges first African company on the metaverse
MTN Group emerges first African company on the metaverse
  • MTN Group announced that it purchased 144 plots of digital land in Africarare, the first virtual reality Metaverse in Africa.
  • MTN said the move aligns with its ambition 2025 which entails leveraging trends to augment and increase its customers' digital experiences.
  • Many companies around the world have already jumped on the trend, and MTN's emergence on the platform could prompt other African companies to follow suit.

Africa's largest mobile network provider, MTN Group, has emerged as the first company on the continent to buy some plots of land on the virtual reality world — Metaverse.

Recommended articles

In a press statement published on its website, the leading telco announced that 144 plots of digital land were purchased in Africarare, the first virtual reality metaverse in Africa that launched in South Africa last year. The company did not disclose how much exactly it spent to buy the vast digital lands, which Business Insider Africa understands has an overall area of 12x12m.

READ: MTN's public offer of 575 million shares in Nigeria was oversubscribed by 139.47%

However, the company' Group Chief Marketing Officer Bernice Samuels, did explain that the move aligns with the company's ambition 2025 which entails leveraging trends to augment and increase its customers' digital experiences, whilst actualising overall business growth.

This is an exciting moment for us as we lead businesses on the continent to enter the metaverse marketplace. This is exactly what our Ambition 2025 strategy is premised on – leveraging trends that amplify consumer’s digital experiences and engagement. We have always been at the forefront of technological and digital changes and we remain alive to the exciting opportunities the metaverse presents for us and our customers," Samuels said.

MTN Group emerges first African company on the metaverse
MTN Group emerges first African company on the metaverse BI Africa

Furthermore, MTN Group said its presence on the metaverse demonstrates its commitment to supporting African innovation, and noted that it would leverage this to boost its attractiveness by availing customers access to "a series of experiences merged with consumer passion points like gaming and music."

READ: More than half of social media influencers are looking to cash in on the metaverse - and want bitcoin as payment for their work

Note that the metaverse is the latest innovation that has taken the tech space by storm. Investopedia defines it as "a digital reality that combines aspects of social media, online gaming, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and cryptocurrencies to allow users to interact virtually."

In the metaverse, not only do users get to interact with the computer-generated environment, they also interact with other users and engage in typical daily activities such as going to school, going to work, watching concerts, shopping at stores/malls, playing games, etc.

READ: Facebook changed its name to declare itself a metaverse pioneer — and startups that were years ahead aren't happy about it

Around the world, many of companies (including some of the world's largest corporations like Apple, Microsoft, Facebook, etc) have already jumped on the trend, with the aim of enhancing their customers' digital experience.

MTN Group's emergence on the platform is expected to prompt other African companies (especially those in tech and ICT) to follow suit; soon.

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Who gave NATO the right to kill Gadhafi? – Angry Putin asked 10 years ago (video)

Who gave NATO the right to kill Gadhafi? – Angry Putin asked 10 years ago (video)

10 ways Africans can earn in dollars starting today

10 ways Africans can earn in dollars starting today

10 African countries that offer the highest average monthly salaries, according to available stats

10 African countries that offer the highest average monthly salaries, according to available stats

'Phenomenal, Absolute Baller!' -Reactions as Jadon Sancho outshines Cristiano Ronaldo in United's thrilling win at Leeds

'Phenomenal, Absolute Baller!' -Reactions as Jadon Sancho outshines Cristiano Ronaldo in United's thrilling win at Leeds

10 ways Africans can make big money from food and agribusiness

10 ways Africans can make big money from food and agribusiness

The best and worst alternatives when you are out of lube

The best and worst alternatives when you are out of lube

4 reasons why couples should sleep naked

4 reasons why couples should sleep naked

Watch: Dramatic Moment Jose Mourinho gets sent off in stoppage time in AS Roma's draw vs Hellas Verona (Video)

Watch: Dramatic Moment Jose Mourinho gets sent off in stoppage time in AS Roma's draw vs Hellas Verona (Video)

Shatta Wale's mother allegedly evicted from her house; begs Ghanaians for help

Shatta Wale's mother allegedly evicted from her house; begs Ghanaians for help

Trending

10 ways Africans can earn in dollars starting today

10 ways Africans can earn in dollars

10 African countries that offer the highest average monthly salaries, according to available stats

A young African working hard to earn his pay

10 proven ways Africans can make money investing in real estate

10 proven ways Africans can make money investing in real estate

10 ways Africans can make big money from food and agribusiness

10 ways Africans can make big money from food and agribusiness