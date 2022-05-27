RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

20 most corrupt countries in Africa, according to Transparency International's latest corruption index report

Emmanuel Abara Benson
Most corrupt countries in Africa according to Transparency International
  • Business Insider Africa presents a list of the 20 most corrupt countries in Africa.
  • The list is courtesy of Transparency International's corruption perception index (CPI) which ranks countries on a scale of zero to 100; with zero being the most corrupt and 100 being the least corrupt.
  • According to the latest CPI report, the average index score in Africa is 33; the lowest in the world.

Transparency International recently released its latest annual Corruption Perception Index report. A copy of the report, which was seen by Business Insider Africa, showed that 90% of the 180 countries surveyed scored below 50. Interestingly, 44 of these countries with very low corruption index scores are in Africa. We shall be focusing on them shortly.

What is corruption?

Transparency International, which combats global corruption through concerted anti-corruption measures, defines the social vice as "the abuse of entrusted power for private gain. Corruption erodes trust, weakens democracy, hampers economic development and further exacerbates inequality, poverty, social division and the environmental crisis."

Across the African continent, corruption is being fueled by a number of factors such as authoritarianism, political/institutional instability and various forms of security challenges caused by violent conflicts and terrorism.

Understanding Transparency International's Corruption Perception Index

Transparency International uses the corruption perception index to rank countries around the world on a scale of zero to 100; with zero being the most corrupt and 100 being the least corrupt. The index has been tracking public sector corruption across the world since 1995.

It should be noted that the latest CPI report showed that the average index score in Africa is 33; the lowest in the world.

Below are Africa's most corrupt countries based on the latest ranking

  1. South Sudan: This country has a corruption perception index score of 11, the lowest in the world.
  2. Somalia: This country has a corruption perception index score of 13.
  3. Libya: This country has a corruption perception index score of 17.
  4. Equatorial Guinea: This country also has a corruption perception index score of 17.
  5. Democratic Republic of Congo: The DRC has a corruption perception index score of 19.
  6. Burundi: This East African country also has a corruption perception index score of 19.
  7. Chad: Chad has a corruption perception index score of 20.
  8. Sudan: Has a corruption perception index score of 20.
  9. Comoros: This island nation's corruption perception index score is also 20.
  10. Guinea Bissau: Has a corruption perception index score of 21.
  11. Congo: Has a corruption perception index score of 21.
  12. Eritrea: Has a corruption perception index score of 22.
  13. Zimbabwe: Has a corruption perception index score of 23.
  14. Nigeria: Africa's most populous country has a corruption perception index score of 24.
  15. Central African Republic: Has a corruption perception index score of 24.
  16. Guinea: Has a corruption perception index score of 25.
  17. Mozambique: Has a corruption perception index score of 26.
  18. Madagascar: Has a corruption perception index score of 26.
  19. Uganda: Has a corruption perception index score of 27.
  20. Cameroon: Has a corruption perception index score of 27.
This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com

Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.

