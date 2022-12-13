More wins for Dangote as his company is named most responsible business of the year

Just a few weeks ago, after Dangote added 1.5 billion dollars to his net worth, the Dangote group has taken home the prestigious ‘Overall Most Responsible Business’ Award, at the 16th edition of the Sustainability, Entrepreneurship and Responsibility Awards (SERAS).

The award ceremony was held at the Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos. It was a full house with business leaders and stakeholders across the industrial sector, most of whom had submitted a record 151 entries for awards in 26 categories.

In addition to winning the Overall Most Responsible Business Award, Dangote’s subsidiaries also took home three other awards including the award for ‘The Best Company in Reporting & Transparency, which Dangote Cement Plc won.

Dangote Sugar Refinery (DSR), won the award for ‘Best Company in Food Security, while Dangote Salt Plc also known as NASCON Plc won the award for ‘Best Company in Gender Equality/Women Empowerment.

It was a big night for the company as it took home a total of four awards. This win is coming off the heels of an increased revenue generation within the Dangote group. The company also plans to ramp up production by refurbishing old plants, establishing new businesses, and venturing into cleaner energy sources. Read the story here.

Dangote group for most of the year had recorded some fluctuating figures in the company’s bottom line, while still managing to sustain business operations amidst local and external business complications.

A few months back, Dangote won one of its major plants back from the Kogi State government which had confiscated the property over an alleged business malpractice. Read the story here.

Since then it's been nothing but good news for Dangote as his factories are recording impressive profit margins and adding to the billionaire’s already impressive net worth.