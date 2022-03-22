RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Microsoft finally opens its first Africa development centre in Nigeria, to facilitate creation of solutions for global impact

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson
Microsoft finally opens its Africa development centre in Nigeria, to facilitate creation of solutions for global impact
Microsoft finally opens its Africa development centre in Nigeria, to facilitate creation of solutions for global impact
  • Microsoft has launched its first Africa development centre in Lagos Nigeria, two and a half years after announcing it.
  • The project cost the tech giant about $100 million to put together, according to information gathered by Business Insider Africa.
  • In the meantime, another Microsoft African development centre is expected to be launched in Kenya soon.

On Monday March 21st, 2022, Microsoft finally launched its much anticipated Africa Development Centre (ADC) in Lagos, Nigeria.

Recommended articles

Business Insider Africa gathered that the tech giant spent a total of $100 million on the project. The aim of the centre is to facilitate the creation of tech solutions that will solve both African and global problems.

READ: Google says it will invest $1 billion in support of Africa's digital transformation

Located at King Towers in Ikoyi Lagos, the Africa Development Centre will house Microsoft teams working on product engineering, ecosystem development, innovation and the the Microsoft Garage.

"Our desire is to recruit exceptional engineering talent across the continent that will build innovative solutions for global impact. This also creates opportunities for engineers to do meaningful work from their home countries and be plugged into a global engineering and development organisation," Microsoft said in an earlier statement that was seen by Business Insider Africa.

Microsoft's Africa development centre in Lagos Nigeria
Microsoft's Africa development centre in Lagos Nigeria BI Africa

READ: Leading global VCs with largest investments in African startups

Nigeria's Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, officially launched the facility in the company of other diginitaries, including the DG of Nigeria's National Information Technology Development Agency, Kashifu Inuwa.

According to Mr Pantami, Google's decision to locate one of its development centres in Nigeria is testament to Nigeria's relevance as Africa's main digital hub. He then added that the Microsoft development centre would help Nigeria to further grow its digital economy.

READ: Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya among Top 5 African countries with the most developed startup ecosystems – report

Meanwhile, a representative of the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, thanked Microsoft for its "commitment to developing the tech in our state and country through this state-of-the-art 7-floor facility, which will improve employment and also contribute significantly to the training and rise of many tech giants in Nigeria.”

The multinational technology company which manufactures computers, computer software and other consumer electronics, first announced in May 2019 that it would launch the Africa development centre in both Nairobi and Lagos. So far, the Lagos facilitate is the first in Africa. And it is expected to facilitate technological advancement on the continent.

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Messi will never be the problem' - Reactions as Monaco thrash PSG 3-0

'Messi will never be the problem' - Reactions as Monaco thrash PSG 3-0

'We could have scored more goals' - Busquets disappointed as Barcelona thrash Real Madrid 4-0 in El-Clasico

'We could have scored more goals' - Busquets disappointed as Barcelona thrash Real Madrid 4-0 in El-Clasico

'PSG na just Mbappe and 10 others' - Nigerians react as Karim Benzema leads 'Epic' Real Madrid comeback against PSG

'PSG na just Mbappe and 10 others' - Nigerians react as Karim Benzema leads 'Epic' Real Madrid comeback against PSG

20 countries with the highest debt-to-GDP ratio in Africa

20 countries with the highest debt-to-GDP ratio in Africa

'I'm not 30, I only have a big and strong body' - Isaac Success defends his age

'I'm not 30, I only have a big and strong body' - Isaac Success defends his age

Twitter user apologises to Davido days after alleging Peruzzi fathered his son

Twitter user apologises to Davido days after alleging Peruzzi fathered his son

For men: 6 things you are doing that is lowering your sperm count

For men: 6 things you are doing that is lowering your sperm count

Mourinho not interested in coming back to the touchline as Abraham show continues in Rome

Mourinho not interested in coming back to the touchline as Abraham show continues in Rome

4 things couples should do after s*x to avoid infection

4 things couples should do after s*x to avoid infection

Trending

10 African countries with the highest petrol prices as of March 2022

10 African countries with the highest petrol prices as of March 2022

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote

RANKED: Top 10 African countries with the largest military personnel

RANKED: Top 10 African countries with the largest military personnel

20 countries with the highest debt-to-GDP ratio in Africa

20 countries with the highest debt-to-GDP ratio in Africa