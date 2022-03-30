Meet the nominees for Business Insider Africa Awards' fintech leader of the year

READ: Business Insider announces the launch of its inaugural Business Insider Africa Awards

1. Olugbenga Agboola

Mr Agboola is the Chief Executive Officer of Flutterwave, Africa's most valuable fintech startup. Under his leadership, the company has sealed a series of funding rounds, including the $250 million Series D round in February this year which pushed its valuation to $3 billion. Earlier this year, Business Insider Africa named him one of the top 10 African CEOs to watch. Apparently, he is living up to that expectation.

Prior to start founding Flutterwave, he worked at Royal Bank of Scotland, Africa Fintech Foundry, Access Bank, etc.

2. Tayo Oviosu

This Stanford-educated tech entrepreneur is the Founder and CEO of Paga, one of the foremost fintech startups in Africa. He identified a payment gap and in 2009 came up with the idea for Paga which has inevitably disrupted the financial services industry in Nigeria and other African countries. The company has since continued to advance growth in the fintech/payments sub-sector of Africa's financial services industry.

Last December, he discussed with Business Insider Africa how Paga's infrastructure is now helping to drive/facilitate the next phase of fintech innovation on the African continent.

3. Dare Okodjou

Dare and his fintech startup MFS Africa are on a mission to make it easier for Africans to send and receive money; just as easy as it is today to make and receive phone calls. He founded the fintech startup in 2009 and has served as its CEO since then. He has also significantly grown the company, raising about $100 million in 2021 alone through debt and equity.

3. Andrew Takyi-Appiah

Mr Appiah is the Co-founder and Managing Director of Zeepay, a Ghanaian fintech startup. He co-founded the company in 2016. Prior to that time, he worked at UT Bank Ghana as a General Manager. He also held a number of other important positions in PwC Ghana, PwC UK, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated and GTBank.

He holds degrees from Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, University of California, University of Hull, etc.

5. Curtis Vanderpuije

Mr Vanderpuije is the Chief Executive Officer of ExpressPay, a Ghanaian fintech startup he co-founded in 2012. Before starting the company, he worked at Visa as a Senior Associate, and then at Bains & Company as an Associate Consultant. He holds a master's degree in Engineering from MIT.

