Meet the 13 Africans who made the 2022 WEF Young Global Leaders list

Each year, the World Economic Forum (WEF) selects 100 young leaders under the age of 40 that are making a difference and paving the way for action on societal issues the world grapples with every day. These young leaders exemplify what we need most today: hope, empathy, authenticity and the drive to develop solutions that can change the world for the better.

While announcing this year's Young Global Leaders list, the promoters said the WEF class of 2022 was gender-equal and has representatives from 42 countries, adding that members would participate in a three-year leadership development programme to help them reach their next level of impact.

The list featured four South Africans, three Kenyans, two Ghanaians, an Algerian, Namibian and Somalian. Sadly no Nigerian made the list as members of the WEF 2022 class were chosen from different categories, including the Academia/Think-tank, Arts & Culture, Business, Public Figure, Social Entrepreneur and Civil Society.

Meet the 11 Africans who made the list of 2022 WEF Young Global Leaders list

Dominic Wadongo, Group Head of Operational Risk, Equity Group Holdings Plc (Kenya). Eva Otieno, Principal, Africa Strategy, Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Ltd. (Kenya). Lesley Ndlovu, Chief Executive Officer, African Risk Capacity "ARC" Ltd, (South Africa). Zuriel Naiker, Managing Director, Sales and Distribution, Africa, Marsh & McLennan Companies, (South Africa). Esha Mansingh, Executive Vice-President, Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations, Imperial Logistics Limited, (South Africa). Soraya Djermoun, Author, Geopolitical expert (Algeria) Ilwad Elman, Chief Operating Officer, Elman Peace HRC (Somalia) Nasreen Ali Mohamed, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Cherehani Africa (Kenya). Sumayya Vally, Founder and Principal, Counterspace, (South Africa). Sahar Albazar, Parliament Member & Deputy Chair of Foreign Affairs Committee, Egyptian Parliament, (Egypt). James Mnyupe, Presidential Economic Adviser; Green Hydrogen Commissioner, Office of the President of Namibia, (Namibia). James Kwame Mensah, Senior Lecturer, University of (Ghana). Françoise Moudouthe, Chief Executive Officer, African Women's Development Fund, (Ghana).

Head of the Forum of Young Global Leaders. Mariah Levin said: "The leaders celebrated today have demonstrated exceptional ingenuity and vision across their fields. While they represent diverse sectors, regions and issue areas, they are united in their commitment to lead towards a more inclusive and sustainable world.

"The World Economic Forum is delighted to welcome this year's class of Young Global Leaders. Their commitment to improving the state of the world is crucial at a time where collaboration is needed more than ever," said Nicole Schwab, Board Member of the Forum of Young Global Leaders