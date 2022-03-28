RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Mauritius picked as the happiest country in Africa, while Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya are not in the top 10

Sega dancer in Mauritius
  • According to the report, Africa is the unhappiest region worldwide
  • Zimbabwe is the most unhappy country in Africa, as it struggles with high poverty levels.
  • Nigeria is not in the top 10, but ranking 21st in Africa behind Ghana but ahead of Kenya.

The 10th edition of the World Happiness Report, a publication of the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, has used statistical analysis to determine the world's happiest countries. The report ranks 146 countries in their overall happiness and highlights which countries are the happiest or unhappiest.

"The World Happiness Report is changing the conversation about progress and wellbeing. It provides important snapshots of how people around the world feel about the overall quality of their lives," Christopher Barrington-Leigh, professor at McGill University in Quebec and a researcher involved in the report, said in a statement.

With a regional score of 4.5, Africa ranks as the unhappiest region worldwide. Mauritius remains the happiest country in the region, likely because of its relatively high-income levels. In contrast, Zimbabwe remains the most unhappy country in the region, as it struggles with poverty levels. In 2021, approximately 6.1 million people were living below the international poverty line.

Top 10 happiest countries in Africa

Using the Gallup World Poll results, Mauritius was ranked first in Africa: It had an overall score of 6.071 out of 10, which was "significantly ahead" of all other countries. It’s worth noting that Mauritius became a High-Income country in July 2020, but slipped back to its Upper-Middle-Income status in 2021 because of the global pandemic.

Here are the top 10 countries and their score:

  1. Mauritius - 6.071
  2. Libya - 5.330
  3. Ivory Coast - 5.235
  4. South Africa - 5.194
  5. Gambia - 5.164
  6. Algeria - 5.122
  7. Liberia - 5.122
  8. Congo - 5.075
  9. Morocco - 5.060
  10. Mozambique - 5.048

The 10 least happiest countries in Africa

Here are the 10 countries ranked at the bottom along with their score:

The unhappiest country in Africa, according to the rankings, was Zimbabwe, with a score of 2.995.

  1. Zimbabwe - 2.995
  2. Rwanda - 3.268
  3. Botswana - 3.471
  4. Lesotho - 3.512
  5. Sierra Leone - 3.574
  6. Tanzania - 3.502
  7. Malawi - 3.750
  8. Zambia - 3.760
  9. Togo - 4.112
  10. Mauritania - 4.152

What about Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya?

Nigeria may not be in the top 10, but it's not that far off, ranking 118th globally and 21st in Africa with a score of 4.552, just behind Ghana (4.872) but ahead of Kenya (4.543).

