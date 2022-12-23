Local Nigerian farmers score a win against the powerful oil multinational Shell

The oil conglomerate agreed to pay the sum of $16m to the communities of Oruma, Goi, and Ikot Ada Udo, for the damage caused by the company’s oil spill.

The sum was agreed upon by the company and campaign group Friends of the Earth, following negotiations between the involved parties.

"Thanks to this compensation we can build up our community once again. We can start to re-invest in our living environment," Eric Dooh, the son of one of the farmers who launched the case in 2008 alongside the Dutch branch of Friends of the Earth, said.

This particular case dates back to 2004 when locals accused the oil company of irreparable damages to their communities. However, the case was dismissed just last year, following the ruling of a Dutch court that the Nigerian branch of Shell was responsible for the damage.

Regardless of the verdict, the multinational was held legally responsible for the damage instead of its subsidiary.

This is one of the few times an affected community would be winning a case against a corporation as big as shell. As far back as the 80s, oil spillage and damage caused by big oil corporations in Nigeria are typically swept under the rug.

Time and time again, these organizations refuse to take responsibility for the damage they are causing the locals, and the ripple effect has been displacement, increased crime, and poverty.

Albeit a measly sum in the grand scheme of things, this $16m compensation is a win for the locals as some of them cannot even fathom the possibility of going up against a corporation as big as shell, let alone winning.