IFC-backed Africa Tech Awards unveils 45 nominees, as startups from SA, Kenya, Egypt and Nigeria lead the pack

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson
List of nominees for the 2022 Africa Tech Awards
  • Viva Technology and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) have unveiled the nominees for the 2022 Africa Tech Awards.
  • The nominees were selected from over 300 applications submitted from across the continent.
  • Between June 15 and 18, three final winners will emerge during an award ceremony in Paris.

45 African startups from across the continent have been nominated for the 2022 Africa Tech Awards, which was put together by the Africa Finance Corporation (IFC) alongside Viva Technology.

A press statement that was sent to Business Insider Africa explained that the organisers long-listed the nominees from over 300 applications that were received.

The Africa Tech Awards aims to recognise and provide support to impactful startups across the continent that are driving change. It has three categories including the fintech category which, unsurprisingly, received most of the applications; 124 applications.

The remaining categories are health tech and climate tech which received 95 and 93 applications, respectively.

“The number and quality of applications received is a testament to Africa’s vibrant tech scene, which has proven to be resilient even in the face of the many challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. These Awards will help scale innovations in key sectors like climate tech, health, and financial services, which are critical to supporting the continent’s sustainable and inclusive growth,” said IFC's Managing Director Makhtar Diop.

While also commenting on the unveiling of the nominees, Viva Technology stated that "Africa is a breeding ground for talent and new ideas, and we are delighted to see so many innovative entrepreneurs participating in this first edition of the AfricaTech Awards. It is a pleasure to be able to highlight these impactful start-ups and help promote their solutions across the continent and beyond.”

Between June 15 and 18, three startups will emerge winners from each of the three award categories during a ceremony that will take place in Paris.

Below are the long-listed startups across the three award categories.

List of nominees for the 2022 Africa Tech Awards
Nominated startups for Africa Tech Awards: Fintech Category

  1. Abela: South Africa 
  2. Applied Logic Ltd: Nigeria 
  3. Click2Sure: South Africa 
  4. Crop2Cash: Nigeria 
  5. DreamCash: Cameroon 
  6. Duhqa: Kenya 
  7. eMaisha Pay: Uganda 
  8. Franc: South Africa 
  9. ImaliPay: Kenya 
  10. Lipa Later: Kenya 
  11. Neqabty: Egypt 
  12. Popote pay: Kenya 
  13. Premiercredit: Zambia 
  14. Proxalys: Senegal 
  15. SingPay: Gabon 

Nominated startups for Africa Tech Awards: Health Tech Category

  1. Access Afya: Kenya 
  2. Aviro Health: South Africa 
  3. BokDoc: Egypt 
  4. Chefaa: Egypt 
  5. Keeplyna: Tunisia 
  6. Med: Tunisia 
  7. Meditect: Qatar 
  8. Primed E-Health: France, Nigeria, Uganda 
  9. SonoCare: Nigeria 
  10. Vekta Innovations: South Africa 
  11. Vula Mobile: South Africa 
  12. Wala Digital Health: Ghana 
  13. Welnes: Egypt 
  14. Zencey: Ivory Coast 
  15. Zuri Health: Kenya 

Nominated startups for Africa Tech Awards: Climate Tech Category

  1. AGROTECH PLUS: Kenya 
  2. ATLAN Space: Morocco 
  3. Bekia: Egypt 
  4. Easy Matatu: Uganda 
  5. Eco-V GreenTower: South Africa 
  6. Farmtopia: Egypt 
  7. Ipren Group: Nigeria 
  8. iShamba Limited: Kenya 
  9. Koolboks: France, Nigeria, and 12 additional countries 
  10. Kumulus: France and Tunisia 
  11. MyJouleBox (Aress): Benin 
  12. Seavo: Egypt 
  13. SUNPave: Egypt 
  14. The Awareness Company: South Africa 
  15. WEEE Centre: Kenya 
This is a Business Insider Article

Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.

