List of East African countries with the highest life expectancy

Life expectancy has steadily increased in developed countries over the past few decades. This is due to medical technology advances, improved healthcare access, and better nutrition. In the United States, life expectancy reached a record high of 78.9 years in 2018.

However, life expectancy varies greatly between countries. In some poorer countries, life expectancy is much lower due to a lack of access to healthcare and nutrition. For example, life expectancy in the Central African Republic is only 53.7 years.

These disparities are concerning, and governments need to take steps to ensure that all citizens have access to quality healthcare and nutrition.

According to the most recent statistics made public on Monday by the Rwandan National Institute of Statistics, Rwandans are living at least nine years longer than the majority of East Africans.

Rwanda's life expectancy has increased to 69.6 years from 51.2 years in 2002, according to statistics from the fifth Population and Housing Census 2022. When compared to other East African countries. Here are the East African countries with the highest life expectancy. East Africans have a lifespan of slightly above 60 years,

This list is courtesy of a report compiled by the East African, a news publication focused on events occurring in Africa, particularly East Africa.