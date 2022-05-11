Focus on Airtel Africa's financial performance for the year ended March 2022

For the period under review, the telco said its underlying revenue increased by 20.6% to $4.7 billion, higher than the $3.9 billion that was reported during the comparable financial year ended March 2021.

The increase was driven by strong performance in the voice, data and mobile money segments of the company's operation. Specifically, revenue generated from the voice segment stood at $2.3 billion, followed by data revenue at $1.5 billion and then mobile money revenue at $553 million. Other revenue generated by the company for the period stood at $407 million.

The company's total expenses for the period under review was $2.4 billion. Among the expenses is a total tax charge of $469 million.

Meanwhile, profit after tax for the period stood at $755 million, indicating an 82.0% growth year on year.

While commenting on the telco's impressive performance, the Chief Executive Officer, Segun Ogunsanya, said:

"This is another strong set of results for Airtel Africa, demonstrating our solid execution as we continue to enrich the lives of a growing number of people through leveraging the sizeable opportunity to promote digital and financial inclusion across our markets. We have delivered strong double-digit growth in revenues across all our regions and all our key services, with improving margins driven by strong cost control, and expanding cash generation which is enabling us to continue to invest in our network and services and expand our distribution, as well as strengthening our balance sheet and increasing our returns to shareholders."

As you should know, Airtel Africa is leading provider of telecom and mobile money services across 14 African countries. It currently has a total user base of 128.4 million, marking an 8.7% increase compared to 118.2 million during the preceding financial year.