RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Kenya's top banks want the country's central bank to re-introduce charges on mobile money transfers

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson
Governor Patrick Njoroge of the Central Bank of Kenya
Governor Patrick Njoroge of the Central Bank of Kenya
  • Business Insider Africa understands that Kenyan banks used to charge between $0.260 (Sh30) and $1.71 (Sh197) per mobile transaction.
  • But the transaction fees were waived in March 2020 as part of the palliative measures aimed at easing the economic burden of the pandemic.
  • While banks have since recorded a dramatic increase in the demand for mobile transfers, they have been unable to earn revenue from this channel.

Some of Kenya's top banks —Equity Bank, Absa Kenya and KCB Group —have urged the Central Bank of Kenya to consider reinstating fees for transfers between banks and mobile money wallets.

Recommended articles

The banks said this has become necessary, following heavy investments they've made recently to upgrade their digital technology in order to meet up with growing transaction demands.

“Banks have invested a lot and if you look at the transaction throughput, it is up 50 percent to 500 million transactions on our digital channels last year. This requires a lot of investment in terms of throughput, back-end and system processing,” Business Daily quoted KCB Group's Chief Executive Officer Joshua Oigara to have said.

READ: Central Bank of Kenya issues new rules to digital lenders, gives September deadline for licence application

Similarly, the CEO of Absa Kenya, Jeremy Awori, said "we saw the volume of transactions shoot up whether it was M-Pesa or bank-to-bank. When you are investing in a mobile platform, it is based on a return. The thing that is causing a little worry is that if it stays for long, we are going to see the innovation and services coming out of the platform reduce.”

Business Insider Africa understands that Kenyan banks used to charge between $0.260 (Sh30) and $1.71 (Sh197) per transaction. However, when COVID-19 hit the East African country, Kenyan authorities waived fees on bank to mobile phone transactions, as part of its palliative measures to ease the economic burden caused by the pandemic.

READ: Standard Chartered wants larger piece of Kenya's booming retail banking space

Consequently, many Kenyans, including a lot of small and medium sized businesses, began using mobile transfer services in a bid to take advantage of the waived fees. Unfortunately, while banks' digital transaction volume increased dramatically, the revenue they generated from this channel dropped significantly.

By ending of 2020, Kenyan banks made efforts to have the transfer fees reinstated. However, the Central Bank of Kenya rejected their call, only reinstating fees for transfers on transactions linked to savings and credit cooperative organisations in April 2021.

READ: Amid fintech boom, report details how African banks can still gain an edge

The implication of this, therefore, is that between March 2020 and now, majority of the banks in Kenya have had to invest heavily to upgrade their digital technology infrastructure, performed huge volumes of transactions on these channels and earned no fees.

This is why they are urging the apex bank to rethink the waiver. As the CEO of Equity Bank James Mwangi said, removing the waiver would help level the playing field between banks and other players such as telcos and fintechs.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

6 Nigerians who could play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite the Super Eagles failing to qualify

6 Nigerians who could play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite the Super Eagles failing to qualify

'Nigerians have a right to be disappointed' - Minister of Sports Sunday Dare breaks silence after Super Eagles World Cup failure

'Nigerians have a right to be disappointed' - Minister of Sports Sunday Dare breaks silence after Super Eagles World Cup failure

'I will not strike' - Kamaru Usman boasts ahead of rematch with Leon Edwards

'I will not strike' - Kamaru Usman boasts ahead of rematch with Leon Edwards

Broda Shaggi dresses up as half horse-half man, see other costumes at premiere of King of Thieves

Broda Shaggi dresses up as half horse-half man, see other costumes at premiere of King of Thieves

Here are the Top 10 most expensive cities in Africa for expats

Here are the Top 10 most expensive cities in Africa for expats

Osimhen, Chukwueze join as Super Eagles in camp now up to 21 for Ghana clash

Osimhen, Chukwueze join as Super Eagles in camp now up to 21 for Ghana clash

Shock as man pulls out gun after being confronted for careless driving (WATCH)

Shock as man pulls out gun after being confronted for careless driving (WATCH)

Rocky Dawuni jams to Black Sherif's new song at Grammy nomination party in Las Vegas

Rocky Dawuni jams to Black Sherif's new song at Grammy nomination party in Las Vegas

Edouard Mendy and Chelsea served 'breakfast' at home after embarrassing defeat to Brentford

Edouard Mendy and Chelsea served 'breakfast' at home after embarrassing defeat to Brentford

Trending

Here are the Top 10 most expensive cities in Africa for expats

Lagos is noted as the fastest growing economy in Africa, but living condition in the city is below acceptable standard.

At least 40 African countries print their money in the UK, France and Germany

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, adds extra $915 million to his vast wealth in Q1 2022

Alhaji Aliko Dangote

These 4 countries are the biggest car manufacturers in Sub-Saharan Africa

Opibus Manufacturing Plant in Kenya