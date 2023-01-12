Kenyans urged to prepare for tough economic times

Kenya's cost of living has reportedly experienced a significant increase, with inflation reaching 9.1% in December. In response to this economic crisis, the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary (CS) has advocated for the implementation of austerity measures to alleviate the burden on citizens.

During the opening of the public sector hearings for the FY 2023/24 and the medium-term budget, Ndung'u demanded the immediate suspension of new construction initiatives to reduce the government's expenditure and ensure that the country has the necessary resources to weather the crisis.

Ndung'u stated, "From all the things we have analyzed, 2023 is not looking good; there are clear signals that it is going to be a tough year and that the global economy is one example in terms of where we are going," Capital FM reported.

Ndung'u also called for a reduction in the cost of the wage bill at both the national and county levels, saying that the over Sh900 billion rising wage bill continues to be a big obstacle for the budget-making office of Parliament and the National Treasury. National Assembly Budget and Appropriations Committee Chairman Ndindi Nyoro called on the Treasury to develop a balanced budget in the FY 2023/24 and do away with supplementary budgets, which he said are developed because of errors in the budget that can be avoided.

In addition to these measures, the Treasury CS also urged all government agencies to improve their management of public funds. "This is an important move, as it will help to ensure that the country's resources are used in the most efficient and effective manner," he noted.