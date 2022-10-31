RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

President Ruto's plan to allow GMO foods in Kenya has created political consequence

Chinedu Okafor
President William Ruto
President William Ruto
  • The opposition leader in Kenya has openly critiqued and questioned President Ruto’s decision to allow the importation of GMO foods.
  • He noted that allowing GMO foods in the country benefits those looking to gain from a crisis. 
  • His accusation is coming despite having supported the motion to bring import GMO foods. 

Read Also

This decision was spurred by the current food crises currently plaguing the East African giants. Read the story here.

To combat starvation, the Kenyan president decided that GMO foods are a quick and cost-effective fix. However, his decision from the onset has met numerous oppositions. Read the story here. Many argue that the adverse health effects of GMO foods could be more devastating to the population than food scarcity itself.

Current estimates show that about three million Kenyans are at risk of starvation, owing to the drought the country is experiencing.

Wielding the conversation as political ammunition Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka, the opposition’s leader has questioned the intention behind the president’s decision.

He alleged that the president has an ulterior motive: a scheme involving unnamed individuals in government and foreign companies to profit from the current drought and famine. He noted that the approval of GMO food imports is nothing more than his way of exploiting what has officially become a humanitarian crisis.

“In this scheme, the worse the pain, the bigger the gain for the shylocks in government,” Raila Odinga said.

He went on, adding, “This situation requires a massive emergency response program to ensure rapid delivery of food, water, and medicine to the millions of people. This required emergency response is missing; instead, the government is consumed by the politics of survival and the elections of 2027.”

Ruto has not responded to the accusation and seems adamant about his push to bring GMO foods to Kenya.

In an ironic twist, former Prime Minister Odinga was an avid believer in GMO foods and is known to have publicly supported the motion to import genetically modified foods, labeling those who were opposed to the idea as conservative.

Mr. Odinga said in an old quote in the adverse documents tabled in Parliament on August 3, 2011, by Naivasha MP John Mututho.

The Americans cannot be so negligent as to allow the American people to consume GMO food if it is harmful. Let us not be too conservative because science is moving on. Conservatism is not going to help this country. Alarming statements are calculated to instill fear.

According to EastAfricaco, GM maize testing in Kenya started in 2010 but the NBA approved the environmental release in 2016. The scientists completed research on genetically modified maize last year and the material has been awaiting approval by the Cabinet before release for commercial farming.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 8 highest-ranked African Universities heading into 2023 (Africa's Ivy League)

Top 8 highest-ranked African Universities heading into 2023 (Africa's Ivy League)

Dangote Refinery will cut Ghana’s fuel imports and reduce pump price, says NPA Chief Executive

Dangote Refinery will cut Ghana’s fuel imports and reduce pump price, says NPA Chief Executive

For men: 6 things you are doing that is lowering your sperm count

For men: 6 things you are doing that is lowering your sperm count

The Fuji Renaissance

The Fuji Renaissance

We’ve seen light at end of tunnel — ASUU

We’ve seen light at end of tunnel — ASUU

'I feel English but I am not closing any doors' - Arsenal striker shows Super Eagles 'green light'

'I feel English but I am not closing any doors' - Arsenal striker shows Super Eagles 'green light'

BBNaija star, Adekunle, to host World Cup conference

BBNaija star, Adekunle, to host World Cup conference

Nigerian interest in Lopez and Caicedo as Spain battles Colombia in final

Nigerian interest in Lopez and Caicedo as Spain battles Colombia in final

Police teargas youths holding #EndSARS memorial in Lekki

Police teargas youths holding #EndSARS memorial in Lekki

Trending

aliko-dangote

Dangote Refinery will cut Ghana’s fuel imports and reduce pump price, says NPA Chief Executive

University of Ibadan

Top 8 highest-ranked African Universities heading into 2023 (Africa's Ivy League)

Africa atlas

5 outrageous reasons foreign countries are denying Africans visa

Naira Denominations

5 important things to know about the Central Bank of Nigeria redesigning the Naira