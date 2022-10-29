RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

See the costly debt default currently troubling Kenyan Airways

Chinedu Okafor
Kenya-Airways
Kenya-Airways
  • Kenyan airways defaults on $841m aircraft acquisition loan.
  • The loan was acquired from the Exim Bank of the USA for aircraft acquisition. 
  • The figure was disputed by the CEO of the airline. 

Kenyan airways have found itself in a bit of a financial bind.

Read Also

The flag carrier airline of Kenya, Kenyan airways, is currently facing some financial challenges. It was reported that the airline has defaulted on an $841.6 million loan from the American Exim Bank for the purchase of an aircraft.

The announcement was made by the National Treasury.

“Kenya Airways defaulted on both the guaranteed portion of the loan amount as well as the non-guaranteed portion,” the National Treasury reported.

“The National Government is in the process of novating the debt to be finalized during the 2022/2023 fiscal year.”

The latest Annual Debt Management Report (2021/2022 fiscal year) revealed that Kenyan Airways acquired the loan with security from the national government but has fallen short of repaying.

Of the 841.6 million, the government guaranteed $525 million.

Management for the airline disclosed that the Covid-19 lockdown which restricted travel stifled the company’s projected growth and as a result ate at the revenue that would have been used to repay its debt.

The airline no doubt currently has an outstanding debt, with The Exim Bank of the USA, however, the chief executive of Kenyan Airways Allan Kilavuka has disputed the Treasury figure, calling it inaccurate.

“The value you quote for the US Exim facility is not correct; $485 million is what relates to the US Exim guaranteed debt. I don’t have the context... maybe they have included other guarantees, not just the US Exim facility.” He said.

The loan received by Kenyan Airways from the Exim Bank of USA was intended for the procurement of seven aircraft and one engine.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dangote Refinery will cut Ghana’s fuel imports and reduce pump price, says NPA Chief Executive

Dangote Refinery will cut Ghana’s fuel imports and reduce pump price, says NPA Chief Executive

Terror Threat: US soldiers, DSS operatives arrest suspected terrorist in Abuja estate

Terror Threat: US soldiers, DSS operatives arrest suspected terrorist in Abuja estate

16-year-old in tears as she gets new Benz as birthday gift from her family in Accra

16-year-old in tears as she gets new Benz as birthday gift from her family in Accra

The GOAT- Jose Mourinho moves past ex-Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson in Europe

The GOAT- Jose Mourinho moves past ex-Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson in Europe

Wizkid hints at a collaboration with Davido on 'More Love Less Ego'

Wizkid hints at a collaboration with Davido on 'More Love Less Ego'

The Fuji Renaissance

The Fuji Renaissance

We’ve seen light at end of tunnel — ASUU

We’ve seen light at end of tunnel — ASUU

'I feel English but I am not closing any doors' - Arsenal striker shows Super Eagles 'green light'

'I feel English but I am not closing any doors' - Arsenal striker shows Super Eagles 'green light'

BBNaija’s Nina reportedly remarries two years after proxy marriage

BBNaija’s Nina reportedly remarries two years after proxy marriage

Trending

Africa atlas

5 outrageous reasons foreign countries are denying Africans visa

Nigerian Visa

Nigerians have been barred from entering the UAE and here’s what we know

aliko-dangote

Dangote Refinery will cut Ghana’s fuel imports and reduce pump price, says NPA Chief Executive

Naira Denominations

5 important things to know about the Central Bank of Nigeria redesigning the Naira