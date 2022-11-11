RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Kenya shows solidarity with another of its neighbor as it spends $37 million on military expenses for DR Congo

Chinedu Okafor
President William Ruto at the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) Annual General Meeting in Nairobi
President William Ruto at the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) Annual General Meeting in Nairobi
  • Kenya has decided to aid DRC in its military mission against guerrilla forces.
  • The Kenyan government approved $37 million and the deployment of 1000 of its soldiers to DRC.
  • The move is being by opposition lawmakers in Kenya. 

The Kenyan government is aiding the Democratic Republic of Congo in its fight against national insecurity.

Recommended articles

The parliamentary members of Kenya’s current administration have approved $37 million to service its 1000 troops being sent to join Congolese forces on a 6-month mission.

The approval was given on Wednesday, two days after Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale met the parliamentary defense committee.

According to the committee, the money will be spent on equipment, allowances, and operations for the more than 900 soldiers joining the East African Community Regional Force that will support Congolese forces against armed groups.

The question that has been raised by opposition lawmakers is why the Kenyan government would spend so much on regional missions when security threats within its own borders require immediate attention.

This sentiment is similar to how Kenyans felt about the relief package their government sent to Somalia when the country itself is on the verge of an all-out food crisis. Read the story here.

However, the President of the country, President William Ruto has called the mission “necessary and urgent” and laid heavy emphasis on regional security.

The entire debacle originated from the cold war between DRC and Rwanda, both of whom are very suspicious of each other. Both countries have accused each other of backing malicious groups, and as a result, have found themselves on the cusps of a diplomatic crisis.

The Kenyan forces will be based in Goma, the largest city in the eastern DRC. The regional force, agreed upon by heads of state in June and led by a Kenyan commander, also has two battalions from Uganda, two from Burundi, and one from South Sudan.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Elon Musk is on the verge of shutting down Twitter operations in Africa as he lays off all but 1 of its Ghanaian staff

Elon Musk is on the verge of shutting down Twitter operations in Africa as he lays off all but 1 of its Ghanaian staff

Davido's 'Are We Africans Yet (A.W.A.Y)' Atlanta festival postpone till November 2023

Davido's 'Are We Africans Yet (A.W.A.Y)' Atlanta festival postpone till November 2023

Alleged drug dealing: U.S. begged Tinubu not to take legal action - Keyamo

Alleged drug dealing: U.S. begged Tinubu not to take legal action - Keyamo

Lack of attention to detail in Hermes' costume points to larger issue among Nigerian fashionistas [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Lack of attention to detail in Hermes' costume points to larger issue among Nigerian fashionistas [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

15 questions you must ask your girlfriend before proposing

15 questions you must ask your girlfriend before proposing

7 of the worst performing currencies in Africa in 2022

7 of the worst performing currencies in Africa in 2022

I grew up in Alapere, Ketu - WWE Superstar Omos reveals

"I grew up in Alapere, Ketu" - WWE Superstar Omos reveals

'He needs to find himself another club'- Mourinho speaks after Roma's draw against Sassuolo

'He needs to find himself another club'- Mourinho speaks after Roma's draw against Sassuolo

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during s*x

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during s*x

Trending

Nigerian naira and US dollar

7 of the worst performing currencies in Africa in 2022

Elon Musk is laying off thousands of Twitter workers.Dave Smith/Business Insider

Elon Musk is on the verge of shutting down Twitter operations in Africa as he lays off all but 1 of its Ghanaian staff

Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao.REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Meet Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, who started out working at a gas station and just announced he's buying his biggest competitor in the crypto world

Elon Musk sent Twitter staff a memo on Thursday confirming job cuts would be announced on Friday.Muhammed Selim Korkutata/Getty Images

A Twitter employee who's 8 months pregnant says she was locked out of her company laptop the night before mass layoffs were due to be announced