Kenya set to receive $750 million from World Bank for budgetary support

Business Insider Africa gathered that the approval was given on the condition that Kenya must carry out necessary reforms in its public procurement procedures, aimed at curtailing corruption.

One of these recommended reforms is that Kenya should establish an electronic platform for public procurements. The goal for this is to encourage transparency, thus curtailing corruption. Part of the statement by the World Bank said:

“By the end of 2023, the program aims to have five strategically selected ministries, departments, and agencies, procuring all goods and services through the electronic procurement platform.”

Do note that the $750 million loan that has been approved is the second tranche of a credit facility that was launched for Kenya in 2020, after the East African country qualified for the World Bank's Development Policy Operations (DPO). The DPO programme makes it possible for the World Bank to lend directly to government treasuries, instead of financing particular projects.

The first tranche of the credit facility was disbursed to Kenya in June 2021. The loan comes with an annual interest rate of 3.0%.

Recall that early last month, the Kenyan Government announced that it was planning to expand its 2022 budget, by spending an additional $956.7 million. Reuters observed that the move would inevitably increase the country's fiscal budget to 8.1% of GDP from an initial 7.5%. It also occasioned the need for the East African country to source for more revenue.

Like most African countries, Kenya already owes a lot of debts. Statistics obtained from Statista put the country's gross debt in relation to GDP at 69.7% as of 2021.