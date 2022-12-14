ADVERTISEMENT
Kenya plans to remove all trade barriers with Tanzania by the beginning of 2023

Chinedu Okafor
Kenya and Tanzania on the map
  • Kenya and Tanzania plan to encourage free trade by removing trade barriers between both nations. 
  • This decision is coming off the heels of President William Ruto’s visit to Tanzania. 
  • Both countries share a long-standing trade partnership. 

Kenya has promised to ease trade transactions with its neighbor country Tanzania by January next year.

The decision was made to bolster trade between the two nations and increase the volume of locally made goods exchanged between them.

According to Kenya’s High Commissioner to Tanzania, Mr. Isaac Njenga, both governments have already set plans in motion to remove all outstanding trade tariffs between them before the end of January.

He stated during the Jamhuri Day celebrations in Dar es Salaam, that the visit from the President of Kenya, already propelled the removal of over 50 non-tariff obstacles, thereby enhancing the bilateral trade between Kenya and Tanzania.

Our commitment to resolving Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs) has significantly contributed to the growth in trade between our two countries,” the high commissioner said.

Breaking down fiscal figures Mr. Njenga disclosed that Kenya’s exports to Tanzania increased to Ksh45.6 billion in 2021 from Ksh 31.4 billion in 2020.

He also added that imports from Tanzania have practically doubled from Ksh27.2 billion in 2020 to Ksh50.1 billion in 2021, while total trade was boosted from Ksh58.6 billion in 2020 to 95.7 billion in 2021.

“Our regional bodies serve as the foundation for increased integration of our countries into continental and worldwide institutions. As a result, we are committed to continuing our collaboration,” he said.

According to the high commissioner, one of the key reasons for removing the trade barriers is to encourage citizens from both economies to participate in free trade and look within Africa for solutions they might otherwise have had to import from an overseas market.

In attendance at the event was the Tanzanian Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Dr. Damas Ndumbaro who noted that both countries have a very deep bond because they share so many similarities such as tribes, culture, and more.

Aside from direct trade, some other sectors both countries have collaborated in developing are security, agriculture, energy, tourism, transport, infrastructure, and more.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

