ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Kenya: Fuel prices could increase by KSh 10 ($0.07) monthly until February 2024 - Moses Kuria

Adekunle Agbetiloye
Moses Kuria - Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry
Moses Kuria - Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry
  • Fuel price in Kenya has surpassed the KSh 200 ($1.36) mark.
  • The increase can be attributed to global upward reviews of petroleum products, and the increased landed costs.
  • President Ruto recently announced a shift to electric motorbikes to combat rising fuel costs and environmental concerns.. 

The pump prices of oil in Kenya are expected to increase by KSh 10 each month until February of 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

This information was disclosed by Moses Kuria, the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Investments, Trade & Industry of The Republic of Kenya, on his X (formerly Twitter) page.

The minister urged Kenyans to brace themselves in preparation for the increasing fuel cost.

"Global crude prices are on an upward trajectory. For planning purposes expect pump prices to go up by KSh 10 every month till February," Kuria tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The country’s Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced that the prices of three main fuel products in Kenya will, from Friday, September 15, surpass the KSh 200 ($1.36) mark, a new record for Kenya.

"The maximum allowed petroleum pump prices in Nairobi are as follows: Super Petrol increases by KSh 16.96, Diesel increases by KSh 21.32 per litre & Kerosene increases by KSh 33.13 per litre," EPRA stated.

This translates to Super Petrol retailing at KSh 211.64 per litre, diesel at KSh 200.99 per litre, and kerosene at KSh 202.61 per litre in Nairobi, with slight upward variations in other regions of the country.

The regulatory body clarified that these updated fuel prices encompass a 16% Value Added Tax, which is in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2023, the Tax Laws Amendment Act 2020 and the revised rate for excise duty adjusted for inflation.

The distressing surge in fuel prices, coinciding with Kenyans coping with a high cost of living and the prospect of potential tax hikes, can be attributed to global upward reviews of petroleum products, and the increased landed costs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The average landed cost of imported Super Petrol increased by 4.80% from $739.21 per cubic metre in July 2023 to $774.67 per cubic metre in August 2023; Diesel increased by 12.52% from $701.99 per cubic metre to $789.89 per cubic metre while Kerosene increased by 19.79% from $690.58 per cubic metre to $827.26 per cubic metre.

Kenya currently purchases all its petroleum products in refined form so the impact is expected to be felt.

Echoing Kuria’s sentiment, David Ndii, President William Ruto's economic adviser, warned Kenyans to brace for tough times ahead following the dwindling economic fortunes.

Early this month, President Ruto announced a shift to electric motorbikes to combat rising fuel costs and environmental concerns.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Adekunle Agbetiloye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Exploring polygamy: Top 10 African countries where the practice thrives

Exploring polygamy: Top 10 African countries where the practice thrives

TikTok

Top 10 African countries with the highest fuel prices in September compared to August

Top 10 African countries with the highest fuel prices in September compared to August

15 African countries with satellites in orbit

15 African countries with satellites in orbit

10 African cities with the highest crime levels and where they rank on a global scale

10 African cities with the highest crime levels and where they rank on a global scale

Meet the 11 Africans named among the 100 most influential people in AI 2023

Meet the 11 Africans named among the 100 most influential people in AI 2023

Top 10 African countries with the highest debt-to-GDP ratio

Top 10 African countries with the highest debt-to-GDP ratio

From Kenya to Rwanda: Ranking East Africa's top 5 economies

From Kenya to Rwanda: Ranking East Africa's top 5 economies

See the security project set to be unveiled today by ECOWAS

See the security project set to be unveiled today by ECOWAS

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel vessels

Top 10 African countries with the highest fuel prices in September compared to August

A British warship filled with special UK Marines just anchored in Nigeria, Here’s why... HMS Trent

A British warship filled with special UK Marines just anchored in Nigeria, here’s why

An oil rig used in drilling at the Ngamia-1 well on Block 10BB, in the Lokichar basin, which is part of the East African Rift System, is seen in Turkana County.

Top 10 largest oil-producing nations in Africa mid-way into 2023

AI-in-Africa

Meet the 11 Africans named among the 100 most influential people in AI 2023