Kamala Harris’s visit to Africa is intended to engender some economic benefits to the continent

This visit by Kamala Harris, much like the United States secretary of the treasury, Janet Louise Yellen’s trip is a result of China and Russia’s growing influence on the continent, amongst other issues. And like the US secretary of the treasury, Kamala Harris would be visiting three African countries, including, Tanzania, Zambia, and Ghana. In Yellen’s case, she visited Zambia, South Africa, and Senegal.

This would be Kamala Harris’s first visit to the continent since becoming vice president, and it will be the first time a Black US vice president visits the region, amplifying Harris’ historic role and high-profile trip.

She is scheduled to meet with Ghana's Nana Akufo-Addo, Tanzania's Samia Suluhu Hassan, and Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema to discuss issues such as democracy, economic growth, food security, and the effects of Russia's conflict in Ukraine.

A statement from Kirsten Allen, Kamala Harris’s press secretary, reads in part “throughout the trip, in partnership with African governments and the private sector, the Vice President will advance efforts to expand access to the digital economy, support climate adaptation and resilience, and strengthen business ties and investment, including through innovation, entrepreneurship, and the economic empowerment of women.”

Kristen Allen also added that before departing for her week-long trip to Zambia and returning to Washington, Kamala Harris will first stop in Ghana, then Tanzania, and finally Zambia, the vice president will meet separately with the leaders of the three nations to talk about “regional and global priorities, including our shared commitment to democracy, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, food security, and the effects of Russia’s unprovoked war in Ukraine, among other issues.”