RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Is the Vice president of Nigeria contradicting his own administration’s stance on cryptocurrency

Chinedu Okafor

The subject of cryptocurrency in Nigeria has been a very controversial one, since October 2020.

Osibanjo-2
Osibanjo-2

The controversy started around the time of the country’s most recent civil unrest. #Endsars protest which ran through the better part of 2021’s last quarter, saw the Nigerian government get into a very ugly dispute with Nigerian youths over the police system in the country.

Read Also

endsars
endsars Google

The Nigerian youths had grown weary of the corruption and extrajudicial practices that marred the Nigerian police force, and as a result, they protested.

Before long, what started as a protest quickly digressed into an ugly dispute between young Nigerians and its government.

As a result, the Nigerian government began taking action to quell the protest including freezing protesters' bank accounts and banning access to Twitter. Soon after the Nigerian government banned the use of cryptocurrency, effectively crippling a lot of young Nigerians who dealt in cryptocurrency.

Since then, cryptocurrency has become somewhat of a taboo in Nigeria, which is why the vice president’s recent push for the Central Bank of Nigeria to adopt blockchain technology comes as a surprise.

During his keynote address at the 3rd edition of the Nigeria digital economy summit (NDES) in Abuja, the vice president of Nigeria, Yemi Osibanjo hinted that Nigeria, “may need to again expand the range of banking licenses available to enable more players in the financial mediation value chain.”

He gave a full address, listing the benefits of cryptocurrency and highlighting the fact that it could be the future of banking. He noted that the orthodox central banking system may soon become obsolete, urging Nigeria to further broaden the scope of its banking licenses.

The vice president of Nigeria is known for some of his more progressive ideas, so his take on cryptocurrency would have been expected assuming his administration was not aggressively opposed to the use of cryptocurrency.

It is also interesting to note that while the Nigerian government has placed a ban on digital transactions, it has also expressed interest in monopolizing the use of digital currencies within the country with the creation of the e-naira.

Buhari-Emefiele-eNaira-launch
Buhari-Emefiele-eNaira-launch Google

This could be what the vice president is alluding to. He did in fact mention during the event that clear rules must be set to support crypto markets and trading in other digital assets.

The idea of centralizing what was intended to be a decentralized system is not far-fetched for a government that takes grievance with the allowance of the free speech social media affords its users.

Vice President Osibanjo may have the right idea about cryptocurrency, and his speech may be an indirect protest against the country's ban on cryptocurrency. On the other hand, his speech may just be in line with the monopolization of digital assets the government is pushing for.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 best performing airlines in Africa 2022

10 best performing airlines in Africa 2022

Why a dam in Cameroon causes devastating floods in Nigeria every year [Pulse Explainer]

Why a dam in Cameroon causes devastating floods in Nigeria every year [Pulse Explainer]

For men: Here are 4 types of s*x women enjoy

For men: Here are 4 types of s*x women enjoy

Ex-Super Eagles and Barcelona star Amuneke makes Iheanacho his first signing in Zambia

Ex-Super Eagles and Barcelona star Amuneke makes Iheanacho his first signing in Zambia

Mikel Obi begins retirement celebration in South Korea

Mikel Obi begins retirement celebration in South Korea

I don't know where Tinubu is - Keyamo

I don't know where Tinubu is - Keyamo

'We're paying for every slight error' - Inter boss Inzaghi cries out after losing to Mourinho-less Roma

'We're paying for every slight error' - Inter boss Inzaghi cries out after losing to Mourinho-less Roma

We’ve seen light at end of tunnel — ASUU

We’ve seen light at end of tunnel — ASUU

ASUU Strike: FG orders Vice Chancellors to reopen universities

ASUU Strike: FG orders Vice Chancellors to reopen universities

Trending

African Airlines

10 best performing airlines in Africa 2022

US Troops head to Manda Bay after terrorist attack

5 African countries with US military bases, weapons systems, and troops

Benin-Kingdom Okukor

7 most valuable African artifacts that have been returned by Europeans

AfCFTA-presidents

8 African countries shaking off European influence by trading under African regulations