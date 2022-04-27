Indonesia's threat to ban oil palm exports worries consumers across Africa — could Nigeria and other African exporters save the day?

Reuters reported that the move had inevitably sent oil palm prices soaring across the world.

Over here in Africa, consumers are still very worried that such a move could greatly exacerbate food prices, as well as prices of other household essentials such as soaps.

Here's what you should know

Indonesia is one of the world's largest oil palm producers and exporters. The country, alongside Malaysia, account for as much as 85% of the commodity's global output, according to statistics obtained from The European Palm Oil Alliance. This explains why the country's threat had elicited unprecedented shock among oil palm exporters and consumers around the world.

The shockwave was particularly felt across Sub-Saharan Africa where quite a number of countries depend solely on imports to meet their oil palm needs. A good example of such a country is Kenya, where cooking oil prices have already soared by 30% since late 2021.

Following Indonesia's threat to ban oil palm exports, Kenyan manufacturers expressed worry that the move could lead to a shortage of the essential raw material, according to Business Daily.

As you may well know, oil palm is essentially used for cooking. But besides being refined into cooking oil, it is also used by soap and cosmetics manufacturers as a major raw material. Therefore, an export ban by a major exporter like Indonesia would not only result in a global shortage, it could also send prices soaring.

While an alternative would be for consumers to look elsewhere to meet their demands, the worry remains whether said alternative sources would be capable of meeting the huge demand for oil palm here in Africa.

Countries such as Nigeria, Angola, Algeria, Libya and Egypt are among Africa's top producers of oil palm, according to Statista. Unfortunately, their collective annual output is hardly sufficient enough to meet local demands.

What happens now?

Luckily, Indonesia has since back-tracked on its earlier decision to completely ban exports. Business Insider Africa understands that the Southeast Asian country does not have enough storage infrastructure to manage the glut that would follow a total ban of oil palm.

Earlier this week, Indonesian officials informed oil palm marketers that the ban will now be on exports of refined oil palm products. In other words, crude oil palm and other derivative products could still be exported.