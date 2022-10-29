IMF cautions Nigeria on plans to redesign Naira notes, says it is ready to help if needed

In its first comments on plans by the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, which have sent the Naira into free fall, the IMF urged authorities to consider providing more targeted support to families and businesses.

According to Bloomberg, the IMF’s resident representative, Ari Aisen, in an email, said IMF had reached out to the CBN to get more information on the plan, which was announced on Wednesday.

"We stand ready to provide any assistance as needed," the official was quoted as saying.

Emefiele, who announced the apex bank’s plans to redesign N100, N200, N500, and N1000, said the move would help the bank fight money laundering and insecurity. He added that the plan would also ensure control of the currency in circulation, manage inflation, and tackle counterfeiting.

While announcing the plans, Emefiele explained that the plan would allow the bank to mop up N2.73 trillion out of the N3.23 trillion currency in circulation outside commercial banks' vaults.