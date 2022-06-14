RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

When this 3-year old bank acquired Nigeria's second oldest bank, people wondered 'how possible'. Now, a disclosure by Afrexibank makes it all make sense

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Late last year when most companies were closing out their books for the year, Union Bank Plc surprised stakeholders with the announcement that it was in the process of being acquired by Titan Trust Bank.

How Titan Trust Bank acquired Union Bank Plc
How Titan Trust Bank acquired Union Bank Plc

In a corporate disclosure that was filed with the Nigerian Exchange on December 23rd 2021, Union Bank announced that the planned acquisition followed an agreement by its core investors to divest their 93.41% stakes in the company.

Recommended articles

READ: 10 largest banks in Africa based on asset size

Prior to this announcement, there had been speculations over a possible acquisition of Union Bank. Investigations by some of Nigeria's leading business news platforms such as Nairametrics all pointed to the fact Union Bank's core investors (i.e., Union Global Partners Ltd and Atlas Mara Ltd) were busy looking for the right buyer so they could offload their shares in the company.

Yet, it did come as a huge surprise when eventually they chose Titan Trust as the right buyer, out of all the potential buyers in Nigeria and elsewhere.

READ: 15 African countries with the highest mortgage interest rates

By now, you are probably wondering why it is really so surprising that Titan Trust Bank acquired Union Bank. Well, let's break it down for you. First, Union Bank is a 105-year old bank and the second oldest in Nigeria. It has a significantly large asset size of about $4.9 billion (N2.59 trillion), according to its FY 2021 audited financial statements.

On the flip side, Titan Trust Bank is barely three years. More so, the bank is just finding its feet in the highly competitive Nigerian banking industry. As such, some people wondered where it could possibly get the money to facilitate the planned acquisition. Others keenly waited to see whether the acquisition could actually come to fruition.

READ: 15 most underdeveloped countries in Africa, based on UN's Human Development Index

Two weeks ago, it was announced that Atlas Mara and other core investors in Union have successfully finalised their proposed sale of 93.41% stake. Following the acquisition, Titan Trust Bank quickly took over the 105-year old bank, appointed new board members and replaced some top executives. Again, this was an interesting development. And some people were really interested in knowing how the 3-year old bank pulled it off. Where did it get the money?

On June 6 2022, the African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank) announced that it had disbursed the sum of $300 million to help complement the total amount needed by Titan Trust Bank to finalise the acquisition of Union Bank. Afreximbank noted that said fund was disbursed under its Intra-African Investment Financing Facility.

READ: Here are 10 African countries with the worst electricity access

It's interesting to note that all the companies involved in this deal have not exactly disclosed how much it had actually cost Titan Trust to acquire Union Bank. As we pointed out earlier, Union Bank had a total asset value of $4.9 billion as of December 2021. So, even with the $300 million from Afreximbank, a lot more money would have still been needed to facilitate the deal. And it's most likely that Titan Trust secured funding from other sources besides Afreximbank.

Also note that Titan Trust Bank is a subsidiary of Tropical General Investment (TGI) Group which has been in existence since 1980.

Union Bank's former core investors —Union Global Partners Ltd and Atlas Mara — owned 64.98% stake and 25.53% stake, respectively.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com

Authors:

Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson Emmanuel Abara Benson is an experienced business reporter and editor with over five years work experience. He covers corporate Africa, analysing some of the continent's leading companies and the economies in which they operate.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Samuel Eto'o rejects Liverpool defender Joel Matip

Samuel Eto'o rejects Liverpool defender Joel Matip

Here are 10 African countries with the worst electricity access

Here are 10 African countries with the worst electricity access

Mercy Aigbe reportedly exchange blows with businesswoman at party

Mercy Aigbe reportedly exchange blows with businesswoman at party

'Emmanuel told me he was single' - Natukunda Precious breaks silence over Liquorose and Emmanuel's split

'Emmanuel told me he was single' - Natukunda Precious breaks silence over Liquorose and Emmanuel's split

Top 10 African countries with the largest gold reserves

Top 10 African countries with the largest gold reserves

6 high paying side hustles for data scientists in Africa

6 high paying side hustles for data scientists in Africa

Peter Obi asks probing questions as APC select presidential candidate

Peter Obi asks probing questions as APC select presidential candidate

When and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria vs São Tomé and Príncipe

When and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria vs São Tomé and Príncipe

To whom little is given, less is expected: What the Headies rebuke says about Portable [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

To whom little is given, less is expected: What the Headies rebuke says about Portable [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the largest gold reserves

Top 10 African countries with the largest gold reserves

Here are 10 African countries with the worst electricity access

Here are 10 African countries with the worst electricity access (Image Source: BBC)

15 most expensive cities to live in Africa, according to latest stats for Q1 2022

Aerial view of Johannesburg (Image Source: Expatica)

Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote drops out of top 60 billionaires list even as his net continues to rise

Aliko Dangote