Here are the Top 5 most produced cash crops in Africa

Cassava

Tonnes produced in 2019 = 192.1M

Cassava is Africa's most produced cash crop, with a yearly production of nearly 200 million tonnes, accounting for 63% of the global total. The brown root vegetable is peeled, pulped, and cooked, providing a starchy base for meals. Cassava is a staple food across West Africa and feeds 800 million people worldwide.

Sugar cane

Tonnes produced in 2019 = 97.3M

Although Africa only represents 5% of global sugar cane production, it is considered a crucial region for future expansion due to its high production potential, low cost, and proximity to European markets. The EU is the world's second-largest consumer of sugar, and Africa's sugar cane production has the potential to meet its demand.

Maize

Tonnes produced in 2019 = 81.9M

Maize is Africa's most important cereal crop and a significant staple food for over 1.2 billion people in SSA and Latin America. All parts of the crop can be used for food and non-food products, making it an essential crop for the region.

Yams

Tonnes produced in 2019 = 72.4M

Yam production is 97% of the global total, with West Africa known as the "yam belt." Yam cultivation is an important component of the region's economic vitality, with over 60 million people involved in its production.

Rice, paddy

Tonnes produced in 2019 = 38.8M

Rice is one of the most important basic foodstuffs in West and East Africa, but not enough is being cultivated to account for rapid population growth. Small farmers in countries such as Burkina Faso, Ghana, Nigeria, and Tanzania are being supported in boosting their rice harvests, improving product quality, and raising their incomes.