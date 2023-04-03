The sports category has moved to a new website.
Here are the Top 5 most produced cash crops in Africa

Victor Oluwole

Cash crops, such as coffee or rice, are crops that are planted for the purpose of selling on the market or for export to make a profit.

A man selects and prepares hemp seeds for planting during the sowing of the first industrial hemp crop in Zimbabwe at the Harare Central Prison in the capital, on October 11, 2019. (Photo by JEKESAI NJIKIZANA/AFP via Getty Images)
A man selects and prepares hemp seeds for planting during the sowing of the first industrial hemp crop in Zimbabwe at the Harare Central Prison in the capital, on October 11, 2019. (Photo by JEKESAI NJIKIZANA/AFP via Getty Images)

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization Corporate Statistical Database (FAOSTAT), agriculture contributes almost 20% to Sub-Saharan Africa's economy, making it the region's most significant economic sector. Africa is also home to 60% of the world's uncultivated arable land, indicating that the continent has enormous potential for agricultural growth.

Cassava

Tonnes produced in 2019 = 192.1M

Manioc, also called cassava, is a staple food across West Africa -- the brown root vegetable is peeled, pulped and cooked, providing starchy ballast to a meal
Manioc, also called cassava, is a staple food across West Africa -- the brown root vegetable is peeled, pulped and cooked, providing starchy ballast to a meal AFP
Cassava is Africa's most produced cash crop, with a yearly production of nearly 200 million tonnes, accounting for 63% of the global total. The brown root vegetable is peeled, pulped, and cooked, providing a starchy base for meals. Cassava is a staple food across West Africa and feeds 800 million people worldwide.

Sugar cane

Tonnes produced in 2019 = 97.3M

Sugar cane (Credit - Miele Ireland)
Sugar cane (Credit - Miele Ireland) Pulse Ghana

Although Africa only represents 5% of global sugar cane production, it is considered a crucial region for future expansion due to its high production potential, low cost, and proximity to European markets. The EU is the world's second-largest consumer of sugar, and Africa's sugar cane production has the potential to meet its demand.

Maize

Tonnes produced in 2019 = 81.9M

Maize grains. (CapitalFM)
Maize grains. (CapitalFM) Pulse Live Kenya

Maize is Africa's most important cereal crop and a significant staple food for over 1.2 billion people in SSA and Latin America. All parts of the crop can be used for food and non-food products, making it an essential crop for the region.

Yams

Tonnes produced in 2019 = 72.4M

Tubers of Yam
Tubers of Yam ece-auto-gen

Yam production is 97% of the global total, with West Africa known as the "yam belt." Yam cultivation is an important component of the region's economic vitality, with over 60 million people involved in its production.

Rice, paddy

Tonnes produced in 2019 = 38.8M

Nigerians are reluctant to buy local rice - Sellers lament [PM News]
Nigerians are reluctant to buy local rice - Sellers lament [PM News] Pulse Nigeria

Rice is one of the most important basic foodstuffs in West and East Africa, but not enough is being cultivated to account for rapid population growth. Small farmers in countries such as Burkina Faso, Ghana, Nigeria, and Tanzania are being supported in boosting their rice harvests, improving product quality, and raising their incomes.

These cash crops play a vital role in Africa's economy and food security, and their continued growth and development are critical to the region's economic growth and prosperity.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com
Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

