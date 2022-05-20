RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Here are the top 10 African countries that smoke the most cannabis

Victor Oluwole
Here are the top 10 African countries that smoke the most cannabis
Here are the top 10 African countries that smoke the most cannabis
  • Globally, the United States, Canada, Nigeria, and Australia rank the highest, with over 15% of the population over age 15 admitting to using the drug.
  • In Africa, Nigeria has the highest number of people that smoke cannabis.

A recent report on tobacco use from a public health campaign group and U.S. academics has found that smoking rates is rising among adults in at least 10 countries in Africa, as well as among young people.

According to the report, there were still increasing numbers of smokers in Africa because the population is younger, and drug use is higher among young people than older people. Furthermore, a 2021 report by the United Nations report on drug use also confirmed that the number of drug users in Africa is projected to rise by 40 per cent by 2030.

Using data from the Global Cannabis Report: 2019 Industry Outlook by New Frontier Data, here are the top 10 African countries that smoke the most cannabis:

Nigeria - 20.8million people

Ethiopia - 7.1million people

Egypt - 5.9million people

DR Congo - 5million people

Tanzania - 3.6million people

Kenya - 3.3million people

Sudan - 2.7million people

Uganda - 2.6million people

Madagascar - 2.1million people

Ghana - 2million people

Least marijuana consumers in Africa

The African countries with the least number of marijuana users include Zimbabwe, Malawi, Niger and Zambia, with 1.1 million, 1.2 million, 1.2 million and 1.4 million users, respectively.

This is a Business Insider Article, for more articles like this, visit africa.businessinsider.com

Victor Oluwole

