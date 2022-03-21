RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  business  >  International

Here are the nominees of the Business Insider Africa Awards

Business Insider Africa is pleased to announce the nominees for our inaugural Business Insider Africa Awards.

These are influential business leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact in Sub Saharan Africa (SSA).

Here are the nominees in each of the 11 award categories:

Marketing Professional of the Year

  1. Christiane Mbimbe Bossom - Group Corporate Communication Manager at Ecobank Transnational Incorporated
  2. Onyedikachim Nwankwo - Head Of Product Marketing at Flutterwave
  3. Osobajo Olufemi - Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications at Bet9ja
  4. Olajumoke Kujero - Head of Marketing at Jumia Nigeria
  5. Christine Maina - General Manager (Marketing) at Brookside Dairy

Fintech Leader of the Year

  1. Olugbenga Agboola- CEO at Flutterwave
  2. Tayo Oviosu - Founder/CEO of Paga
  3. Dare Okodjou - Founder/CEO of MFS Africa
  4. Andrew Takyi-Appiah - Director at Zeepay
  5. Curtis Vanderpuije - CEO at ExpressPay

Internet Entrepreneur of the Year

  1. Sim Shagaya - Founder and CEO of uLesson Education Limited
  2. Onyeka Akumah - Co-founder & CEO Treepz
  3. Peter Njonjo - Founder/CEO of Twiga Foods
  4. Jihan Abass - Founder and CEO, Lami Insurance Technology
  5. Olugbenga Agboola -CEO at Flutterwave

Young CEO of the Year award

  1. Gregory Rockson - CEO of mPharma
  2. Ham Serunjogi - CEO of Chipper Cash
  3. Shola Akinlade - CEO of Paystack
  4. Odunayo Eweniyi - Chief Operating Officer at PiggyVest
  5. Olugbenga Agboola - CEO of Flutterwave

Social Entrepreneur of the Year

  1. Toyosi Akere-Ogunsiji - CEO of Rise Networks
  2. Orondaam Otto - Founder/CEO of Slum2School
  3. Misha Teasdale - Co-Founder & Director at Greenpop
  4. Tunde Onakoya - Founder of Shea Yeleen
  5. Shamim Nabuuma Kaliisa - Founder and executive director at Chil Artificial Intelligence Lab

Business Influencer of the Year

  1. Vusi Thembekwayo - Chief Executive Officer of MyGrowthFund Venture Partners
  2. Dr Ola Brown - Co-founder of Flying Doctors Nigeria
  3. Reno Omokri - Author/Motivational Speaker
  4. Victor Asemota - Board Chair at EdoInnovates 
  5. Tony Elumelu - Chairman, UBA Group

Female Leader of the Year

  1. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala - Director General of the World Trade Organization
  2. Funke Opeke - MD of MainOne
  3. Rebecca Enonchong - Co-founder of Logiciel
  4. Maya Horgan Famodu - Founder & Partner at Ingressive Capital
  5. Miishe Addy - CEO/Co-founder, Jetstream Africa

Tech Investor of the Year

  1. Iyinoluwa Aboyeji - MD, Future Africa
  2. Dr Ola Brown - Director at GreenTree VC
  3. Kola Aina - General Partner, Ventures Platform
  4. Maya Horgan Famodu - Founder & Partner at Ingressive Capital
  5. Olugbenga "GB" Agboola - CEO of Flutterwave

Creative Leader of the Year

  1. Mo Abudu - CEO of EbonyLife
  2. Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu - Founder, SoleRebel
  3. Michael Collins Ajereh (Don Jazzy) - Founder and Record Executive at Mavin Records
  4. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie - Nigerian novelist
  5. Imane Ayissi - Cameroonian haute fashion designer

Serial Entrepreneur of the Year

  1. Strive Masiyiwa - Founder of Econet Global and Cassava Technologies
  2. Dr Ola Brown - Co-founder of Flying Doctors Nigeria
  3. Jason Njoku - Founder of iRokoTV
  4. Eunice Ajim - Founding Partner at Ajim Capital
  5. Odunayo Eweniyi - COO at PiggyVest

Entrepreneurship Lifetime Achievement Award

  1. Funke Opeke - MD of MainOne
  2. Strive Masiyiwa - Founder of Econet Global and Cassava Technologies
  3. Tony Elumelu - Chairman, UBA Group
  4. Tara Fela-Durotoye - Nigerian beauty entrepreneur
  5. Mo Ibrahim - Sudanesse-British billionaire businessman

The voting phase will start today Monday, 21st of March 2022 at 10am (WAT) and end on Sunday, 3 April at 11.59pm (WAT).

The influential business leaders and entrepreneurs who emerge with the highest votes in each category will be crowned winners at the virtual award ceremony on the 12th of April, which will bring together the most talented and inspirational entrepreneurs from SSA on the same stage for the first time.

The Business Insider Africa Awards is expected to generate vast interest, engagement and reach on social media across Sub-Saharan Africa. The event will bring together the most talented and inspirational entrepreneurs from SSA on the same stage for the first time.

