Here are the nominees of the Business Insider Africa Awards

Here are the nominees in each of the 11 award categories:

Marketing Professional of the Year

Christiane Mbimbe Bossom - Group Corporate Communication Manager at Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Onyedikachim Nwankwo - Head Of Product Marketing at Flutterwave Osobajo Olufemi - Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications at Bet9ja Olajumoke Kujero - Head of Marketing at Jumia Nigeria Christine Maina - General Manager (Marketing) at Brookside Dairy

Fintech Leader of the Year

Olugbenga Agboola- CEO at Flutterwave Tayo Oviosu - Founder/CEO of Paga Dare Okodjou - Founder/CEO of MFS Africa Andrew Takyi-Appiah - Director at Zeepay Curtis Vanderpuije - CEO at ExpressPay

Internet Entrepreneur of the Year

Sim Shagaya - Founder and CEO of uLesson Education Limited Onyeka Akumah - Co-founder & CEO Treepz Peter Njonjo - Founder/CEO of Twiga Foods Jihan Abass - Founder and CEO, Lami Insurance Technology Olugbenga Agboola -CEO at Flutterwave

Young CEO of the Year award

Gregory Rockson - CEO of mPharma Ham Serunjogi - CEO of Chipper Cash Shola Akinlade - CEO of Paystack Odunayo Eweniyi - Chief Operating Officer at PiggyVest Olugbenga Agboola - CEO of Flutterwave

Social Entrepreneur of the Year

Toyosi Akere-Ogunsiji - CEO of Rise Networks Orondaam Otto - Founder/CEO of Slum2School Misha Teasdale - Co-Founder & Director at Greenpop Tunde Onakoya - Founder of Shea Yeleen Shamim Nabuuma Kaliisa - Founder and executive director at Chil Artificial Intelligence Lab

Business Influencer of the Year

Vusi Thembekwayo - Chief Executive Officer of MyGrowthFund Venture Partners Dr Ola Brown - Co-founder of Flying Doctors Nigeria Reno Omokri - Author/Motivational Speaker Victor Asemota - Board Chair at EdoInnovates Tony Elumelu - Chairman, UBA Group

Female Leader of the Year

Ngozi Okonjo Iweala - Director General of the World Trade Organization Funke Opeke - MD of MainOne Rebecca Enonchong - Co-founder of Logiciel Maya Horgan Famodu - Founder & Partner at Ingressive Capital Miishe Addy - CEO/Co-founder, Jetstream Africa

Tech Investor of the Year

Iyinoluwa Aboyeji - MD, Future Africa Dr Ola Brown - Director at GreenTree VC Kola Aina - General Partner, Ventures Platform Maya Horgan Famodu - Founder & Partner at Ingressive Capital Olugbenga "GB" Agboola - CEO of Flutterwave

Creative Leader of the Year

Mo Abudu - CEO of EbonyLife Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu - Founder, SoleRebel Michael Collins Ajereh (Don Jazzy) - Founder and Record Executive at Mavin Records Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie - Nigerian novelist Imane Ayissi - Cameroonian haute fashion designer

Serial Entrepreneur of the Year

Strive Masiyiwa - Founder of Econet Global and Cassava Technologies Dr Ola Brown - Co-founder of Flying Doctors Nigeria Jason Njoku - Founder of iRokoTV Eunice Ajim - Founding Partner at Ajim Capital Odunayo Eweniyi - COO at PiggyVest

Entrepreneurship Lifetime Achievement Award

Funke Opeke - MD of MainOne Strive Masiyiwa - Founder of Econet Global and Cassava Technologies Tony Elumelu - Chairman, UBA Group Tara Fela-Durotoye - Nigerian beauty entrepreneur Mo Ibrahim - Sudanesse-British billionaire businessman

The voting phase will start today Monday, 21st of March 2022 at 10am (WAT) and end on Sunday, 3 April at 11.59pm (WAT).

The influential business leaders and entrepreneurs who emerge with the highest votes in each category will be crowned winners at the virtual award ceremony on the 12th of April, which will bring together the most talented and inspirational entrepreneurs from SSA on the same stage for the first time.